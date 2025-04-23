Why are all Hallmark shows and movies leaving Peacock? (& where you can watch them now)

In a new development, all the movies and shows from Hallmark are departing Peacock on May 1, 2025, as per reports from various publications. This is happening around three years after the content began streaming on Peacock, following a successful deal between the two parties. Peacock has seen significant viewership on the network's content, as per reports.

The network is pulling away all its shows and movies, which include an expansive palette of Holiday movies, the kind that is not available elsewhere, because it now owns a streaming service of its own. Going forward, all the content that was available on streaming will be available exclusively on Hallmark+.

The network has previously tried to experiment with some of its content, like releasing The Way Home on its streaming platform exclusively, a decision it later reversed due to protests by fans.

It seems that the network will focus heavily on kick-starting its streaming service by the time the holiday season rolls around this year. As for those watching or planning to watch Hallmark shows or movies right now on Peacock, it will be available for another week before it is all gone.

Where will all the Hallmark content be available from May 1?

From May 2025, all the Hallmark content that fans have seen on Peacock will only be available on Hallmark+. The streaming platform, which is rather recent, costs $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year and includes on-demand access to the channel's entire catalog.

For those who want to try it, it is currently available for free for seven days. Fans can go through the streaming platform and make up their minds before deciding on if they want to continue with the platform.

Barring this new streaming platform, most of the content will still air on the television channel, but the exclusion of Peacock will make it more inaccessible to many viewers, especially those with an active Peacock subscription.

The content from HMM will also only be available on the new streaming platform from May 1, 2025. This marks the end of a three-year-long deal with Peacock.

Hallmark pulling all its content from Peacock is a move we have seen many times in recent years

In the market of rising streaming services, this is a move that is not uncommon for most viewers. Previously, when NBC started Peacock, it pulled some of its very popular shows from streaming platforms like Netflix. Memorably, The Office was one of the shows that was previously available on Netflix but was later moved exclusively to Peacock. The same thing happened with Friends.

Many would also remember that all the content of Marvel was pulled from other streaming platforms after Disney+ was launched.

This is becoming an extremely common move for most major networks as they are all shifting towards having their respective streaming platforms.

Perhaps the remaining network will also soon hop on this trend, and streaming will get more diversified than ever before.

