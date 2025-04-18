Journey to You on Hallmark: Full list of cast

Hallmark Channel continues its Spring into Love 2025 lineup with Journey to You, which will premiere on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Branded under Hallmark's DaySpring programming initiative, Journey to You is a faith-anchored romance set along the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in Spain.

Ad

The film follows Monica, a nurse practitioner, who goes on a historic journey after professional setbacks lead her to reevaluate her life and priorities. Along the trail, she meets fellow travelers who challenge and inspire her, including Luis, a single father walking with his son and father.

Filmed entirely on location in Spain, Journey to You explores themes of spiritual renewal, family reconciliation, and personal growth.

The main cast of Journey to You

The four primary cast members from Journey to You are:

Ad

Trending

Erin Cahill as Monica

Erik Valdez as Luis

Pep Tosar as Ernesto

Erin Cahill as Monica

Erin Cahill in Press And Industry Screening Event For Hallmark+'s "Mistletoe Murders" And "Finding Mr. Christmas" (Image via Getty)

In Journey to You, Erin Cahill plays Monica, a nurse practitioner who takes time off to walk the Camino de Santiago after being passed over for a promotion. Carrying her late father’s devotional journal, she sets out to rediscover balance in her life.

Ad

According to IMDb, Cahill is best known for her roles in Power Rangers: Time Force, Christmas Bedtime Stories, and Hearts in the Game. She has worked extensively with Hallmark and made her producing debut with Every Time a Bell Rings in 2021. She has also provided voice work for several video games and is active in philanthropy.

Erik Valdez as Luis

Erik Valdez in Journey to You (Image via Hallmark)

Erik Valdez portrays Luis, a recently divorced father of one who joins the Camino pilgrimage to bond with his teenage son and reconnect with his elderly father. Along the way, he forms a connection with Monica.

Ad

As per IMDb, Valdez has appeared in shows such as Superman & Lois, General Hospital, and Graceland. He received an NAACP Image Award nomination for his role in General Hospital. Journey to You marks his Hallmark Channel debut.

Pep Tosar as Ernesto

Ad

Pep Tosar plays Ernesto, Luis’s father, who accompanies his son and grandson on the Camino. A source of wisdom throughout the journey, Ernesto also reflects on his own past pilgrimage.

IMDb lists Tosar’s work in Spanish cinema and television, including Sleep Tight, Money Heist, and Operation Mincemeat. A respected actor in European films, Tosar brings an international dimension to the cast.

Supporting cast and characters in Journey to You

Solal Bellaiche as Mateo

Pamela Field as Dot

Yvette Filanc as Olivia

Amber Shana Williams (uncredited cameo)

Isabelle Brès as Consuelo

Ad

Production, direction, and plot details

Ad

The official logline for the movie on Hallmark reads:

"After missing out on a promotion, Monica reluctantly walks the Camino de Santiago at the urging of her mother. She's surprised when along the way she finds inner peace and an unexpected romance."

Journey to You was directed by Terry Ingram and written by Mark Famiglietti and Michael Testa. The film was produced by Harvey Kahn and executive produced by Fiona Gubelmann, Peter Benson, and Veronica Brown. The cinematography was handled by Jesús Haro.

Ad

The movie is part of Hallmark’s DaySpring brand and was produced in association with Soul Pictures S.L. in Spain. Filming took place across real Camino de Santiago locations, including the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela and the lighthouse at Fisterra. According to local reports, production was completed over a two-week period in February 2025.

The story centers on Monica, who is prompted by her mother and co-worker to take a much-needed break from work. Inspired by her late father’s previous pilgrimage, she travels to Spain to walk the Camino. There, she meets Luis, Mateo, and Ernesto.

Ad

As the journey unfolds, Monica learns to let go of her need for control and begins to rediscover purpose and peace. Luis faces his own challenges in reconnecting with his son, while Ernesto provides perspective drawn from his own experiences.

By the end of the movie, Monica and Luis reach personal and emotional milestones. The final scenes highlight the physical end of the pilgrimage and the internal growth both characters undergo.

Ad

Journey to You will premiere on April 19, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Hallmark Channel. It is now available for streaming on Hallmark+ and Peacock.

Stay tuned for more updates on Hallmark’s Spring into Love lineup and upcoming DaySpring productions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Santanu Das Santanu Das is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He honed his innate talent for storytelling and cultural analysis while pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Growing up captivated by Hollywood films such as Forrest Gump, The Pursuit of Happyness, Dead Poets Society, and more, Santanu developed a deep appreciation for cinema and enjoys looking beyond the surface of entertainment.



With a keen eye for detail and an 'early mover mindset,' Santanu actively navigates the popular culture landscape, often spotting trends before they gain traction. This proactive approach enables him to craft timely and relevant content that resonates with readers, bridging the gap between contemporary trends and their societal impact.



Santanu admires celebrities like Christian Bale and Freddie Mercury for their dedication to their craft and their ability to push boundaries with each project. Additionally, IShowSpeed has caught his attention as an influential figure who embodies Gen Z humor.



To unwind, Santanu enjoys listening to podcasts, pushing through a workout at the gym, and exploring the outdoors. Know More