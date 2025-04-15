5 movies to watch if you liked Divine Influencer

Divine Influencer is a light-hearted drama starring Lara Silva, Stephanie Parker, Jesse Metcalfe, and others. The movie is about a selfish influencer, Olivia (Silva), who is wealthy and has everything in life, but she does not know how to give back to others. However, one day, she loses financial support from her parents and has to take a job at a homeless shelter so that she can earn and live there.

Once she arrives there, she begins to understand the importance and true meaning of influence. With God’s help, she is able to discover that her true purpose is to help others. Viewers who liked the simple nature of the movie and enjoyed the religious themes in it, can check out the list below for some similarly-themed movies.

The Blind, Jesus Revolution, and other movies like Divine Influencer

1) By God’s Grace (Plex)

Still from the show (Image via Plex)

Starring Cameron Deane Stewart, Savannah McReynolds, and others, this Christian movie is directed by Brett Eichenberger and is inspired by Charles Dickens’ story, A Christmas Carol. The movie is a light-hearted yet poignant watch that has deep religious and universal themes.

The film offers many lessons on the importance of sharing and giving back to others and not being selfish. Like Divine Influencer, it has the same theme of how selfishness leads to downfall and how giving back is the true way as God wanted.

2) Jesus Revolution (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle and starring Joel Courtney, Jonathan Roumie, and others, this Christian drama movie is based on the autobiographical book by Greg Laurie and Ellen Santilli Vaughn. The movie is about a teenage Laurie, the Christian hippie Lonnie Frisbee, and pastor Chuck Smith’s journey, as they take part in the Jesus movement in California that began in the late 1960s.

The movie covers the true story of the spiritual awakening that swept southern California during the 1960s and 1970s. Like Divine Influencer, the movie focusses on religious themes and the importance of having God by your side during difficult times.

3) Sound of Freedom (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, and others, this thriller movie is directed and co-written by Alejandro Monteverde and revolves around Tim Ballard (Jim), who is a former US Government agent and who decides to go on a mission to rescue children from sex traffickers in Columbia.

Even though it received mixed reviews from critics, the movie was highly successful among audiences and the film is based on a true story. The movie highlights the message that “God’s children are not for sale”. While its premise is different than Divine Influencer, both movies are based strongly on faith and religion and the power of God.

4) After Death (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Stephen Gray and Chris Radtke, this documentary movie revolves around the stories of various survivors who experienced near-death experiences and coming back to life to tell a story about what they felt. The thought-provoking movie has personal accounts and scientific discussions on the topic.

The movie focusses on how those who came back to life felt more strengthened in their faith and the film also has New York Times bestselling authors and doctors. While its premise and format is different than Divine Influencer, the movie similarly seeks to capture the power of God in one’s life and has religious themes.

5) The Blind (Netflix)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Starring Amelia Eve, Aron von Andrian, and others, this Christian biographical drama movie is directed by Andrew Hyatt and focusses on the life and marriage of Duck Commander’s Phil and Kay Robertson. The movie is raw and powerful as it focusses on Phil and Kay’s marriage, their love story and hardships, and more.

The movie has a central motif of how God worked his wonders in Phil’s life and how he surrendered to Christ. The movie showcases how the entire family now strongly believes in Jesus and like Divine Influencer therefore, the movie is about the miracles that God does in one’s life.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out some similar movies like Divine Influencer.

