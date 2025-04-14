Cate Blanchett is reportedly "serious about giving up acting"

One of the foremost actresses of our generation, Cate Blanchett, is reportedly considering retirement from acting, as per the latest interview of the actress with Radio Times. The two-time Oscar winner has revealed her interest in pursuing other things and has also hinted that she is still not very comfortable being a celebrity. Her most recent movie, Black Bag, was released in 2025 and another one is also slated to come later this year.

Ad

Speaking about her desire to quit the industry, Cate Blanchett said to Radio Times:

"My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting. (There are) a lot of things I want to do with my life."

Blanchett rose to prominence for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I in the period drama Elizabeth (1998), which also gave her the first Academy Award nomination. She has gone on to act in many movies and stage productions, winning two Academy Awards, four British Academy Film Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards, along with a Tony Award in the process.

Ad

Trending

She remains perhaps the most successful Australian actor in Hollywood.

"I’m not that person."- Cate Blanchett on being a celebrity

Ad

Despite achieving everything that actors want to achieve in their lifetime, Cate Blanchett does not seem very content with the profession, primarily because she has outgrown the feeling of being "uncomfortable."

Speaking about this in the interview, Blanchett elaborated:

"When you go on a talk show, or even here now, and then you see soundbites of things you’ve said, pulled out and italicised, they sound really loud. I’m not that person....I make more sense in motion – it’s been a long time to remotely get comfortable with the idea of being photographed."

Ad

Deciphering how she felt, the 55-year-old actress added:

"I’ve always felt like I’m on the periphery of things, so I’m always surprised when I belong anywhere. I go with curiosity into whatever environment that I’m in, not expecting to be accepted or welcomed....I’ve spent a lifetime getting comfortable with the feeling of being uncomfortable."

Ad

Ad

Of course, Blanchett's work and film selection remain as good as ever, but given the direction she plans to choose for herself, she may not remain in the industry for long.

Anyhow, Cate Blanchett will have a huge body of work to look back to, and perhaps no major regrets, given that she has almost achieved everything actors dream of achieving.

Some of her prominent works include The Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001–2003), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Ocean's 8 (2018), and Don't Look Up (2021), among many, many others.

Blanchett is also soon set to appear in Father, Mother, Sister, Brother, which is slated to release sometime in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More