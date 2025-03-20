"I’ve never encountered a story like this”: When Cate Blanchett made her feelings clear about the challenges and rewards of playing Lydia TÁR

Cate Blanchett is no stranger to intense and transformative roles, but her portrayal of Lydia Tár in TÁR pushed her into uncharted territory. The film, directed by Todd Field, presents a powerful yet deeply flawed protagonist, a renowned composer-conductor whose world unravels due to allegations of misconduct.

At the heart of TÁR is a character who is as captivating as she is controversial. Cate Blanchett has described the experience of playing Lydia Tár as one of the most immersive of her career. In an interview with The Guardian on February 12, 2023, she said,

With TÁR winning major awards and securing multiple Oscar nominations, Cate Blanchett's portrayal has become one of the most talked-about performances in recent years.

What did Cate Blanchett say about her character, in the movie TÁR?

Cate Blanchett has revealed in an interview with The Guardian that portraying Lydia Tár was a demanding and engaging role in her professional journey. Upon reading Todd Fields' script, for the time she mentioned that she was captivated by the intricate nature of the character and the film's deliberate avoidance of straightforward moral assessments.

Unlike many of her previous roles, Blanchett found Lydia Tár to be an enigma, someone whose identity is shaped by power and performance.

“I’ve never encountered a story like this. Or a character like this. She inhabited my dreams.”

The experience of playing Lydia was so intense that Blanchett likened it to theater, where the process felt more immersive than traditional film acting.

“There was something immersive about this one, beyond anything I thought possible outside the theater,” she said

Cate Blanchett also discussed the topics of the movie and focused on how TÁR portrays power dynamics within the classical music sphere. The protagonist is frequently criticized, however, Blanchett contested this view. She said in The Guardian interview,

"For me personally, the world in which we live is monstrous. It enables, invites, and often enshrines and rewards monstrous behavior." She added, "I’m not demonizing it entirely, but that is the world in which we live."

Blanchett felt that working with Todd Field was a truly fulfilling experience in her professional life.

"It has really shaken me up in a good way,” she revealed in The Guardian interview.

The character she played challenged her acting skills and made her rethink the decision to take a break from acting.

"I’m always wanting to stop acting, to just step away, but this has made me think it’s not that I want to stop, I just want to do less," she said.

What is TÁR about?

The story of TÁR revolves around Lydia Tár's journey as a music conductor at the peak of her success in the classical music realm. She is renowned for her musical talent and earns widespread admiration within the industry. However, her reputation takes a hit when accusations of wrongdoing emerge unveiling a trend of manipulation and misuse of authority.

With the scandal escalating Lydia finds herself grappling to keep hold of both her standing and the persona she has painstakingly built over time.

The movie explores topics like cancel culture and power dynamics while also delving into the impact of ambition, on an individual's life. Rather than following a linear storyline as seen in TÁR, it challenges viewers' perceptions and leaves them to ponder over Lydia's real character.

Is she a victim of changing societal norms or a cunning individual reaping the consequences of her actions? The film purposely avoids offering solutions to these questions which contributes to its reputation as an intellectually stimulating cinematic masterpiece of modern times.

Interested viewers can watch Cate Blanchett's TÁR on Amazon Prime Video.

