Journey to You: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

On April 19, 2025, the Hallmark Channel movie Journey to You will be shown for the first time at 8/7c. The movie is a tragic love story that explores spirituality, personal growth, and an unexpected romance. Directed by Terry Ingram, the film takes viewers on a journey that changes them. Monica, who was passed over for a promotion, reluctantly agrees to go on a pilgrimage along the Camino de Santiago as she wants to grow spiritually, but what she finds on this trip shocks her.

She meets Luis, a father who just got divorced, along the way, and the two of them start to form an unusual bond. The official synopsis of the movie includes,

“After missing out on a promotion, Monica reluctantly walks the Camino de Santiago at the urging of her mother. She's surprised when along the way she finds inner peace and an unexpected romance.”

Journey to You premieres on April 19, 2025

On April 19, 2025, Journey to You will be released on the Hallmark Channel. This special film, set against the beautiful scenery of the Camino de Santiago, is fun for fans of romantic movies.

The film stars Erin Cahill as Monica, a dedicated nurse, and Erik Valdez as Luis, a man dealing with his own emotional struggles. The movie's runtime is 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Plot breakdown of the Journey to You

Monica is a nurse at a hospital outside of Boston. She has worked hard and with utmost dedication for years, yet she has been skipped for promotion. Her mother, who is tired and angry, tells her to take a break and go on a spiritual journey along the Camino de Santiago, a well-known path through Spain. Monica doesn't like the idea at first, but finally agrees because she wants to feel better.

Monica starts her trip with a group of other travelers who are all looking for their own answers to their life's problems. Luis is one of them as he tries to get back in touch with his son after a divorce. The pilgrimage is supposed to help people grow spiritually, but for Monica, it becomes much more than that. Along the path, she learns to let her guard own and starts to connect with Luis. Their friendship grows, and they both feel better when with each other.

In a way, Monica's emotional healing is like a journey, it's more than just a physical trek. She learns to let go of her need to be in charge and accept that the journey can be full of surprises. She starts to get answers to the questions that have been bothering her as continues her walk through the Spanish countryside.

Monica learns that some things, like love and growth, take time and can't always be planned for by the end of the journey.

The cast of Journey to You

Journey to You features Erin Cahill as Monica, a nurse struggling with career dissatisfaction and personal growth. Erik Valdez plays Luis, a recently divorced father looking to repair his relationship with his son. Other notable cast members include Isabelle Bres as Consuelo, Solal Bellaiche as Mateo, Pep Tosar as Ernesto, and Pamela Field as Dot, Monica’s caring mother.

Journey to You will be available on Hallmark.

