Where was Hallmark's Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient filmed? Filming locations explored

Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient is a romantic film directed by Marco Deufemia from a screenplay written by Neale Kimmel. It premiered on April 12, 2025, on the Hallmark Channel. The film is produced by Jessica Reis and executive produced by Stan Hum, Beth Stevenson, and Nancy Yeaman.

Ad

It is the fourth and final installment of Hallmark's Hearts Around the Table film series, released between March and April of 2025. It follows Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love, Hearts Around the Table: Shari's Second Act, and Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving.

Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient was filmed entirely in Ontario, Canada. Its official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Kiki is overjoyed and then overwhelmed when she agrees to cater a big wedding. She turns to Clay for support. Together, Kiki and Clay prove that the best ingredient is love."

Ad

Trending

A look at the filming locations of Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient

Ad

Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient began filming in November 2024 and continued over the next couple of weeks. It was shot entirely in the Canadian province of Ontario. Furthermore, the town of Newmarket in Southern Ontario served as the primary filming location for the Hallmark movie.

The famous Main Street, local shops, and historic buildings around Newmarket all make an appearance in the film. Also included is the area surrounding the Postmark Hotel on 180 Main Street South.

Ad

Moreover, Newmarket is a popular filming destination and has been featured in romantic films such as Christmas Wedding Planner, Christmas with a Prince, Love Alaska, and others. Its scenic beauty and small-town charm have also been captured in previous films of the Hearts Around the Table franchise.

Plot summary and cast of Kiki's Fourth Ingredient

Ad

The film begins with Kiki Mercer, who runs a food truck business, agreeing to cater her foster sister Jenna's wedding. But, catering for 100 people singlehandedly proves to be way more challenging than she had expected. Clay Rutherford, the best man and a seasoned chef, comes to her rescue.

As the owner of the reputed Seven Basil restaurant, Clay brings his expertise and exceptional culinary skills to help her cater the large-scale event. As they team up to prepare for the big day, romance brews between the two chefs.

Ad

Kathryn Davis and Torrance Coombs take centerstage as the lead romantic pair in Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient. The veteran actress Mindy Cohn reprises her role as the matriarch, Angie Hartman, from previous installments of the film series.

Additionally, Ashley Newbrough plays the bride, Jenna Whitaker, while Steve Lund stars as the groom Andrew Clarington. Both actors reprise their roles from Jenna's First Love. Similarly, Mishael Morgan and Brendan Morgan return as Shari Adams and Evan James, respectively, from Shari's Second Act.

Ad

Jake Epstein and Stephanie Bennett, who played Josh Adler and Ella Hawthorne, respectively, in Josh's Third Serving, are also reprising their roles. Furthermore, Eve Crawford appears as Margaret Clarington, Rick Amsbury as Theo Whitaker, Christine Donato as Michaela, Shohana Sharmin as Crystal, and Millie Davis as Gina Taylor.

Other supporting cast members include Lanette Ware as Cynthia, Sergio Di Zio as Michael, Justice James as Rory Nelson, Adrian Griffin as Albert, Toni Ellwand as Martha, Kelechi Ofoha as Jenny, and Jarred Bronstein as the sous chef.

Ad

Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient can be streamed on Hallmark+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More