Where was Hallmark's Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient filmed? Filming locations explored

Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient is a romantic film directed by Marco Deufemia from a screenplay written by Neale Kimmel. It premiered on April 12, 2025, on the Hallmark Channel. The film is produced by Jessica Reis and executive produced by Stan Hum, Beth Stevenson, and Nancy Yeaman.
It is the fourth and final installment of Hallmark's Hearts Around the Table film series, released between March and April of 2025. It follows Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love, Hearts Around the Table: Shari's Second Act, and Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving.
Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient was filmed entirely in Ontario, Canada. Its official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:
"Kiki is overjoyed and then overwhelmed when she agrees to cater a big wedding. She turns to Clay for support. Together, Kiki and Clay prove that the best ingredient is love."
A look at the filming locations of Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient
Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient began filming in November 2024 and continued over the next couple of weeks. It was shot entirely in the Canadian province of Ontario. Furthermore, the town of Newmarket in Southern Ontario served as the primary filming location for the Hallmark movie.
The famous Main Street, local shops, and historic buildings around Newmarket all make an appearance in the film. Also included is the area surrounding the Postmark Hotel on 180 Main Street South.
Moreover, Newmarket is a popular filming destination and has been featured in romantic films such as Christmas Wedding Planner, Christmas with a Prince, Love Alaska, and others. Its scenic beauty and small-town charm have also been captured in previous films of the Hearts Around the Table franchise.
Plot summary and cast of Kiki's Fourth Ingredient
The film begins with Kiki Mercer, who runs a food truck business, agreeing to cater her foster sister Jenna's wedding. But, catering for 100 people singlehandedly proves to be way more challenging than she had expected. Clay Rutherford, the best man and a seasoned chef, comes to her rescue.
As the owner of the reputed Seven Basil restaurant, Clay brings his expertise and exceptional culinary skills to help her cater the large-scale event. As they team up to prepare for the big day, romance brews between the two chefs.
Kathryn Davis and Torrance Coombs take centerstage as the lead romantic pair in Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient. The veteran actress Mindy Cohn reprises her role as the matriarch, Angie Hartman, from previous installments of the film series.
Additionally, Ashley Newbrough plays the bride, Jenna Whitaker, while Steve Lund stars as the groom Andrew Clarington. Both actors reprise their roles from Jenna's First Love. Similarly, Mishael Morgan and Brendan Morgan return as Shari Adams and Evan James, respectively, from Shari's Second Act.
Jake Epstein and Stephanie Bennett, who played Josh Adler and Ella Hawthorne, respectively, in Josh's Third Serving, are also reprising their roles. Furthermore, Eve Crawford appears as Margaret Clarington, Rick Amsbury as Theo Whitaker, Christine Donato as Michaela, Shohana Sharmin as Crystal, and Millie Davis as Gina Taylor.
Other supporting cast members include Lanette Ware as Cynthia, Sergio Di Zio as Michael, Justice James as Rory Nelson, Adrian Griffin as Albert, Toni Ellwand as Martha, Kelechi Ofoha as Jenny, and Jarred Bronstein as the sous chef.
Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient can be streamed on Hallmark+.