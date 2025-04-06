Where to stream Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving? All options explored

The third installment of Hallmark's Hearts Around the Table series, Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving premiered on Hallmark Channel on April 5, 2025. This romantic drama follows the story of Josh Adler and Ella Hawthorne, who are both teachers at the same high school.

When their school’s extra-curricular budget is cut in half, the duo decides to team up to do something about it. They start with grassroots fundraising and go on to look for larger donations, finding an unexpected spark along the way. Directed by Mike Donis, Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving explores themes of community, bonding, and creativity.

How to stream Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving?

The latest Hearts Around the Table movie aired on Hallmark Channel on April 5, 2025, at 8 pm ET/PT. For those who missed the airing or prefer to stream, the movie is available on the Hallmark Plus streaming service a day after the movie airs on the Hallmark channel.

Another streaming option that viewers have is the Peacock streaming service. Hallmark now has a partnership with Peacock through which new movies on Hallmark are made available to stream on Peacock with a subscription to the streaming site.

While Peacock used to have a free tier earlier, now two plans are available— Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. Peacock Premium comes at $7.99 per month (or $79.99 per year) with ads and Peacock Premium Plus comes at $13.99 per month (or $139.99 per year), offering ad-free streaming.

There is also another option for viewers. They can access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo.

What do we know about Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving?

The official synopsis for the movie according to Hallmark is:

"When after-school programs see their funding cut, Teachers Josh and Ella turn to fundraising before banding together in search of a larger donation, falling hard along the way. Starring Jake Epstein, Stephanie Bennett and Mindy Cohn."

Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving is a romantic drama that was filmed extensively in Ontario, especially around the Newmarket area. The production began in October 2024 and was wrapped up by the end of October.

Newmarket, in Ontario used to be a market town in 1899 and got its name from there. The many scenic locations offered a backdrop for shooting several outdoor sequences of the movie. Moreover, the filming crew also used the Brain Power Studio on 189 Main St S, Newmarket, for production.

Newmarket, with its urban setting as well as old-world charm, is a popular filming destination. Other Hearts Around the Table movies, Jenna’s First Love, Shari’s Second Act, and Kiki’s Fourth Ingredient were also filmed here. Movies like The Vow, My Perfect Romance, Christmas Wedding Planner, After the Storm, and A Christmas Recipe for Romance, were also shot in Newmarket.

According to Moviedelic, another filming location for Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving is Georgian Bay. With its stunning shoreline and local community vibe, the place is a perfect location to shoot charming outdoor sequences.

Watch Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving on Hallmark.

