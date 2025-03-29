Where was Hallmark’s Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act filmed? Major shooting locations explored 

Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act is a new Hallmark drama that follows Shari, who returns to Washington, DC, after a breakup. Hoping to revive her passion for painting, she sets out in search of inspiration. Along the way, she crosses paths with Evan, a repairman who secretly owns an art gallery. The duo develops an unexpected bond that leads Shari down a path of self-discovery and creativity.

Set against the backdrop of Ontario, the plot weaves together romance, ambition, and courage. It follows Shari as she rediscovers her passion and creativity. Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act is a tale of finding love and inspiration in unexpected places.

Despite being set in Washington, DC, the film was actually filmed in Ontario. The crew and cast utilized several locations, including Georgian Bay, Newmarket, and Orillia, for filming. Filming began in August 2024 and concluded by November 24, 2024. The filming locations are explored in detail below.

Filming locations for Hallmark’s Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act explored

1) Georgian Bay, Ontario

Georgian Bay, located in southeastern Ontario, served as a key location for the Hallmark movie Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act. The region boasts a waterfront and a natural landscape that was used to replicate scenic views of Washington, D.C. The production crew set up along the shoreline for filming, while local businesses and parks also provided backdrops for various scenes.

2) Newmarket, Ontario

Newmarket was the primary filming location for urban and indoor scenes. The downtown streets were modified, and storefronts and signage were adjusted to resemble DC. A local art gallery in the area was used as the backdrop for Evan's gallery in the movie. Additionally, residential areas of this region were transformed to match the setting of DC, where the story unfolds.

The Postmark Hotel in Newmarket, a historic boutique hotel at 180 Main Street South, also served as a major shoot location. Built as a post office in 1914, the hotel provided a timeless setting for filming several key scenes of the movie. The rooftop restaurant here, Overlea, was also used for shooting sequences.

3) Orillia, Ontario

Orillia, another major filming location for Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act, is located in central Ontario, Canada. Known for its charming streets and natural landscapes, Orillia provided an ideal backdrop for several outdoor scenes. The cast and crew filmed in public areas and local businesses, capturing the town's blend of small-town charm and vibrant community space.

As a popular filming destination, Ontario has seen the production of various movies like The Holiday Sitter, A Royal Christmas, and The Perfect Pairing. Apart from Hallmark movies, major productions such as Good Will Hunting, X-Men, and The Shape of Water were also filmed in the region.

Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act will premiere on March 29, 2025, on Hallmark.

