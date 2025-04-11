Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient on Hallmark: Full list of cast

Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient is the fourth and final film in Hallmark’s Hearts Around the Table series, concluding the Spring Into Love event with a story centered around food, family, and emotional growth.

Ad

The movie follows Kiki, a food truck owner, who agrees to cater a large wedding, only to find herself overwhelmed. She turns to Clay, a restaurateur and the best man at the wedding, for support as they work together to pull off the event.

Kathryn Davis, Torrance Coombs, and Mindy Cohn headline Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient, portraying the characters Kiki Mercer, Clay Rutherford, and Angie Hartman, respectively.

The movie premieres on April 12 at 8 pm ET on Hallmark Channel and will be available on Hallmark+ the following day, with streaming access also on Peacock within 72 hours.

Ad

Trending

The main cast of Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient

1) Kathryn Davis as Kiki Mercer

Ad

In Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient, Kiki Mercer takes the lead as a food truck owner, who agrees to cater her foster sister Jenna’s wedding. While excited at first, Kiki quickly realizes that managing a 100-person formal event is more than she anticipated. As the responsibilities start to weigh on her, she turns to Clay Rutherford for help.

Through their partnership, Kiki learns that relying on others is not a weakness, and that love alongside dedication and teamwork is also important. Her story anchors the emotional and narrative arc of Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient, serving as the culmination of the four-part series.

Ad

According to Hallmark.com, Kathryn Davis, who plays Kiki, is a British-Canadian performer recognized for her diverse work on television, including appearances in Jupiter’s Legacy, Six Degrees of Santa, and Everything Puppies. Davis has appeared in several Hallmark and holiday movies, including Welcome to Valentine and A Christmas Carousel.

In addition to her on-screen work, she has performed motion capture and voiceover roles for Ubisoft’s video game projects.

2) Torrance Coombs as Clay Rutherford

Ad

Torrance Coombs in Vintage Hollywood supporting GO Campaign (Image via Getty)

In Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient, Clay Rutherford plays a pivotal role as the best man at Jenna’s wedding and a seasoned chef who owns a local restaurant. When Kiki begins to feel overwhelmed by the task of catering the event, Clay steps in to help her navigate the demands of the large-scale wedding.

Ad

As they work together in the kitchen and through planning logistics, a deeper connection forms between them. Clay's calm presence and culinary expertise not only help bring the wedding together, but also create space for emotional growth in Kiki, marking his importance in the final installment, Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient.

As per Hallmark.com Torrance Coombs, who plays Clay, is a Canadian actor known for his roles in several historical dramas. He played the roles of Sebastian in Reign, Thomas Culpepper in The Tudors, and Declan in The Originals. Originally from Vancouver, he studied theatre and film at the University of British Columbia.

Ad

His other screen credits include appearances in Heartland, Endgame, and ABC’s Still Star-Crossed. Within Hallmark’s lineup of films, he has appeared in Romance in the Air and Royally Ever After.

3) Mindy Cohn as Angie Hartman

Mindy Cohn in Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - March 22, 2024 (Image via Getty)

Angie Hartman functions as a reliable and guiding figure throughout the Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient storyline. As the matriarchal figure within the group, Angie offers steady emotional support, practical advice, and thoughtful encouragement to the younger characters.

Ad

She plays a central part in helping Kiki navigate her insecurities and self-doubt, especially as Kiki takes on the overwhelming responsibility of catering her sister’s wedding.

Mindy Cohn, who portrays Angie, is widely recognized for her role as Natalie Green on the 1980s sitcom The Facts of Life, which aired from 1979 to 1988. She was cast after producers visited her high school while researching the show. Throughout her career, she has featured in television series such as 21 Jump Street, Charles in Charge, and Diff'rent Strokes.

Ad

Cohn also voiced Velma in Warner Bros.’ Scooby-Doo franchise for more than a decade. More recently, she appeared in Apple TV+’s Palm Royale and is set to star in the upcoming film Billy Knight. Outside of acting, she holds a degree in cultural anthropology from Loyola Marymount University as per Hallmark.com.

Supporting cast and their characters

Ad

Here is a list of the film's supporting cast members:

Ashley Newbrough as Jenna Whitaker

Mishael Morgan as Shari Adams

Jake Epstein as Josh Adler

Steve Lund as Andrew Clarington

Brendan Morgan as Evan James

Stephanie Bennett as Ella Hawthorne

Eve Crawford as Margaret Clarington

Rick Amsbury as Theo Whitaker

Shohana Sharmin as Crystal

Millie Davis as Gina Taylor

Jarred Bronstein as Sous Chef

Christine Donato as Michaela

Lanette Ware as Cynthia

Toni Ellwand as Martha

Sergio Di Zio as Michael

Adrian Griffin as Albert

Kelechi Ofoha as Jenny

Justice James as Rory Nelson

Ad

Production, direction, and plot details

Ad

The official logline for Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient on IMDb reads:

"Kiki is overjoyed and then overwhelmed when she agrees to cater a big wedding. She turns to Clay for support. Together, Kiki and Clay prove that the best ingredient is love."

Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient marks the concluding chapter in Hallmark's four-part Hearts Around the Table series, building on its tradition of weaving romance into real-life challenges. In the film, Kiki and Clay discover that love may be the most important ingredient.

Ad

Marco Deufemia took on directing duties for the film, while Neale Kimmel was responsible for writing the script. Production credits include Jessica Reis as producer and executive producers Stan Hum, Beth Stevenson, and Nancy Yeaman. The cinematography was led by Aldo Quirván, with editing by Navin Ramaswaran and music by Stephen Krecklo and Sean Nimmons-Paterson.

The production designer was Maria John, supported by art director Nicole Lankar and set decorator Sharine Taylor. Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient was produced by Brain Power Studio and Hallmark Media and will premiere on Hallmark Channel in the U.S. on April 12, 2025.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Santanu Das Santanu Das is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He honed his innate talent for storytelling and cultural analysis while pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Growing up captivated by Hollywood films such as Forrest Gump, The Pursuit of Happyness, Dead Poets Society, and more, Santanu developed a deep appreciation for cinema and enjoys looking beyond the surface of entertainment.



With a keen eye for detail and an 'early mover mindset,' Santanu actively navigates the popular culture landscape, often spotting trends before they gain traction. This proactive approach enables him to craft timely and relevant content that resonates with readers, bridging the gap between contemporary trends and their societal impact.



Santanu admires celebrities like Christian Bale and Freddie Mercury for their dedication to their craft and their ability to push boundaries with each project. Additionally, IShowSpeed has caught his attention as an influential figure who embodies Gen Z humor.



To unwind, Santanu enjoys listening to podcasts, pushing through a workout at the gym, and exploring the outdoors. Know More