Angi: Fake Life, True Crime is a two-part Spanish docuseries that delves into the unsettling story of María Ángeles Molina, known as Angi. Once regarded as a successful businesswoman, she was convicted in 2008 of the premeditated murder of her close friend, Ana Páez, a 35-year-old fashion designer.

Angi had planned the crime, allegedly assuming Ana's identity to secure loans and insurance policies totaling over a million euros. The case, referred to as "The Near-Perfect Crime" by Spanish media, gained national attention due to its intricate, calculated execution.

Directed by Carlos Agulló and produced by Brutal Media, the docuseries Angi: Fake Life, True Crime was scheduled to premiere globally on Netflix on May 1, 2025. However, the release was suspended following a judicial order after a complaint was filed by Angi regarding the use of personal images without her consent.

The series, based on extensive research, including over 2,000 pages of case files and more than 60 interviews, offers an in-depth exploration of Angi's double life and the crimes she committed. Viewers can stay tuned for updates on its availability.

5 big revelations from Netflix’s Angi: Fake Life, True Crime

1) Angi’s web of multiple identities

(Image via Pexels @Jon Tyson)

The docuseries Angi: Fake Life, True Crime reveals the extent of María Ángeles Molina's identity theft, which began in 2006 when she stole Ana Páez’s passport and ID from their shared workplace in Mataró.

Disguised with a black wig, Angi opened six credit policies worth 102,415 euros and ten life insurance policies totaling 840,000 euros in Páez’s name. To deflect suspicion, she used the identity of Susana Bascuñana, stolen from a photocopy shop, as a beneficiary.

The series Angi: Fake Life, True Crime details how Angi seduced bank officials to secure these funds, showcasing her manipulative skills. Interviews with bank staff and police reports highlight her use of disguises and forged documents, which went undetected for nearly two years.

This financial motive drove the murder, as Angi planned to collect the insurance payouts. The investigation exposed over 2,000 pages of financial records, confirming her calculated fraud, which the Barcelona High Court deemed unquestionably proven in 2012.

2) How did María Ángeles Molina stage the crime scene?

(Image via Pexels @Pho Tomass)

A chilling revelation is Angi’s meticulous staging of Páez’s murder to mimic a s*xual misadventure. Days before February 19, 2008, Angi visited the American Gigoló brothel in Barcelona, paying two male s*x workers 100 euros each for semen samples collected in sterilized containers.

The series explains how she placed these samples on Páez’s body post-mortem, in her mouth and genitals, to mislead police.

The autopsy, conducted by the Institute of Legal Medicine of Catalonia, confirmed no s*xual trauma, indicating the semen was applied after death. Police interviews in the docuseries reveal how this initially confused investigators, who hypothesized a sadistic game gone wrong.

Forensic analysis later traced the semen to the brothel, exposing Angi’s plan. The series includes expert commentary on her forensic awareness, though her failure to account for other evidence, like financial transactions, led to her arrest.

3) Suspicious death of Juan Antonio Álvarez in 1996.

(Image via Pexels @WoodysMedia)

The series Angi: Fake Life, True Crime sheds light on the 1996 death of Angi’s husband, Juan Antonio Álvarez Litben, which was ruled a suicide after he reportedly ingested phosphate in the Canary Islands. Angi claimed he mistook it for fruit salts and reported a robbery, but the docuseries reveals police found his wallet in their home during the 2008 Páez investigation, disproving the theft.

Retired officers and family members, including Litben’s sisters, were interviewed for the series, and suspicious timing was noted, as Angi inherited 40 million pesetas (about 250,000 euros).

The case was reopened in 2012, prompted by criminologist Félix Ríos, who cited missing items like Litben’s Rolex. No forensic evidence linked Angi, and the case was archived. The docuseries uses judicial records and family testimonies to explore these unresolved questions, highlighting parallels with Angi’s later crimes, though no charges were filed.

4) The unraveling of Angi's perfect crime

(Image via Pexels @cottonbro studio)

Angi’s murder plan, dubbed The Near-Perfect Crime, failed due to key mistakes detailed in the series Angi: Fake Life, True Crime. On February 19, 2008, she withdrew 600 euros from Páez’s account at 9:00 a.m., captured on CCTV wearing a wig, while Páez was at work.

Her alibi—driving to Zaragoza to collect her mother’s ashes—was disproved by phone triangulation placing her in Barcelona by 8:30 p.m. The docuseries highlights how journalist Mayka Navarro’s reporting and Mossos d’Esquadra’s investigation uncovered these inconsistencies.

A search of Angi’s home revealed a chloroform bottle, Páez’s passport, and an insurance policy hidden behind a bathroom cistern, found by her boyfriend. Bank staff testimonies confirmed Angi’s impersonation. The series emphasizes how these errors, detailed in over 2,000 pages of case files, led to her 2012 conviction of 22 years (18 for murder, four for fraud).

5) Angi’s continued criminal behavior in prison

(Image via Pexels @RDNE Stock project)

The docuseries Angi: Fake Life, True Crime reveals that Angi, while serving her sentence at Mas d’Enric prison in Tarragona, was arrested on March 24, 2025, during a 12-hour prison leave for allegedly planning another murder.

The series includes police statements indicating she attempted to hire hitmen, though the case remains under a secrecy order by Tarragona’s Criminal Investigation Division. This new charge, explored through interviews with investigators, could delay her scheduled 2027 release.

The Angi: Fake Life, True Crime also notes Angi’s prison rivalry with Rosa Peral, another convicted murderer, over media attention in true-crime shows like Crims. This revelation underscores Angi’s ongoing manipulative behavior, as described by detectives and prison staff.

The series connects this to her past, showing a pattern of calculated actions, though the court-ordered pause of the docuseries, due to Angi’s claim of unauthorized personal images, limited further public disclosure.

