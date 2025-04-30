Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 6 recap: Who kidnapped Lillian and Celia?

Fox's police procedural drama Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 continues to balance high-stakes investigations with the personal struggles of its central characters. The latest episode 6 dives into another complex case as the team explores the mysterious disappearance of playwright Lillian Waverley.

The unit is drawn into the world of theatre when Lillian vanishes just days before the premiere of her long-awaited play, meant to relaunch the historic Bainbridge Street Theatre. When Celia Fisher, a major backer of the theatre, is also kidnapped, the team begins to suspect the disappearances are connected to the building’s past.

As tensions rise and time runs out, the MPU races to uncover the truth behind the abductions. The culprit is a man named Robert Krasnow, whose motive is rooted in the death of his family at the same theatre. The episode delivers a mix of suspense and emotion while shedding light on the characters’ evolving relationships and inner battles.

Robert Krasnow abducts Lillian and Celia to exact his revenge

In Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 6, the case begins with the sudden disappearance of playwright Lillian Waverley during a rehearsal at the newly reopened Bainbridge Street Theatre. A video soon surfaces showing Lillian in captivity, with the kidnapper demanding that the play be canceled and the theatre shut down.

As the MPU investigates, it becomes clear that the motive is personal and related to the building’s past. Years ago, a catastrophic fire at the same theatre claimed over 80 lives. A distinctive fingerprint pattern caused by burn injuries leads the team to Robert Krasnow, a behind-the-scenes crew member working on the play.

When Celia Fisher, a key figure behind the theatre’s reopening, also vanishes, the connection is confirmed. Robert had lost his wife and daughter in the fire and blames the theatre’s revival for erasing the memory of its victims. His plan is meant to force the world to acknowledge his pain by threatening a new tragedy.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 6: Robert's story culminates in a tragedy

In Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 6, once the MPU confirms Robert Krasnow’s identity and motive, the race to find him intensifies. Using a tracker hidden in a necklace given to Celia by her suspicious husband, the team locates a storage unit where she and Lillian are being held.

Gasoline leaking from the unit confirms the danger is real. Jason and Mike confront Robert and attempt to de-escalate the situation by sharing their own experiences with loss. For a moment, their empathy reaches him, and he releases both women unharmed.

But Robert, emotionally broken and consumed by grief, sees no future for himself without his family. Despite the MPU's efforts, he chooses to end his life by setting himself on fire inside the unit.

The case closes with Lillian and Celia safe, but shaken. Celia realizes what she wants in life and decides to divorce her husband. She also confirms her affair with Lillian, and both of them finally come out to the public at the screening of their play.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 6: Jason and Mike learn the truth behind Sidney’s choice

In Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 episode 6, Jason becomes concerned about Sidney’s pregnancy and the identity of her baby’s father, especially since she refuses to share any details. He enlists Wayne to discreetly investigate and discovers the father is a student preparing to move to Oxford.

Jason confronts him, assuming he is abandoning Sidney, only to learn the opposite. He invited her to join him, but she declined out of concern for her father and Mike. Realizing she’s sacrificing her future for them, Jason and Mike reassure her they’ll be okay without her, encouraging her to make the choice that’s best for herself.

Stay tuned for more updates on Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3.

