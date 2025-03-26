Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3: Full list of cast explored

Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 released its first episode on Fox on March 25, 2025. The show initially debuted in 2023 and was renewed for a third season before the Season 2 finale. It is a police procedural series created by John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx for Fox Network.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit follows officers Jason Grant and Nikki Batista of the Missing Persons Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department. The duo works on cases together while navigating their personal lives and the mystery of their son's disappearance.

The series has been praised for its action-packed scenes, interesting episodes, and ensemble cast in both seasons. Hawaii Five-0 fame Scott Cann plays Jason, and Dominican actress Dania Ramirez portrays Nikki. They are joined by Ryan Broussard and Adeola Role in central roles.

Read along to learn about the cast members in detail.

All cast members in Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3

Scott Caan as Detective Jason Grant

Scott Caan as Detective Jason Grant (Image via X/@DramaClubFOX)

Scott Caan portrays Detective Jason Grant in Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3. Jason is Nikki's ex-husband and a part of the MPU. The couple divorced after they couldn't deal with the baggage of losing their son. He shared chemistry with his former colleague and new member of the MPU, Wayne Pascal, in season 2. Season 3 is expected to explore their relationship further.

Scott Caan is an American actor best known for playing Danny Williams in the long-running CBS show Hawaii Five-0. He has appeared in films like Ocean's Eleven, Enemy of the State, and Varsity Blues. As a rapper, he was part of the hip hop group The Whooliganz.

Dania Ramirez as Captain Nicolina Batista

Dania Ramirez, the actor playing Nikki Batista (Image via Getty)

The Captain of the MPU, Nikki Batista, is played by Dominican actor Dania Ramirez. Nikki and Jason's marriage ended on a bitter note, leaving the two of them with many unresolved emotions. Since the show started, Nikki was engaged to Mike Sherman, and she married him at the end of Season 2. She is a determined and compassionate leader who often takes a personal approach to investigations.

Dania Ramirez is primarily known for her roles in Heroes, Devious Maids, and Once Upon a Time. She has also been a part of cult classics like X-Men: The Last Stand and Sweet Tooth. Apart from acting, she works as a model and has appeared in music videos for artists like Jay-Z and Enrique Iglesias.

Ryan Broussard as Detective Sergeant Michael Sherman

Ryan Broussard, the actor playing Mike Sherman (Image via Getty)

Ryan Broussard takes on the role of MPU member Mike Sherman in the series. Since Season 2, Mike has been partnered up with Jason, and the two often have conflicts because of their differing professional approach to investigations.

Ryan Broussard is a former Minor League Baseball player who joined the entertainment industry in 2021. He has appeared in Only Murders in the Building and Sistas before joining the cast of Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3.

Adeola Role as Detective Kemi Adebayo

Adeola Role plays Detective Kemi Adebayo, a unique and intuitive investigator in the MPU. Kemi blends traditional police work with spiritual methods. She is a Shaman who uses empathy and cultural insights to connect with victims and their families.

Adeola Role has worked in television, film, and theater. Her notable credits include The Good Fight and The Last O.G.

Additional cast on the show

The following cast members will play recurring and guest roles in Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3.

Fivel Stewart as Sidney Grant Petey Gibson as C Hemingway Alisha-Marie Ahamed as Wayne Pascal Elana Dunkelman as Rachel Diana Bang as Helen Gale Conni Miu as Quinn Walker Ian Tracey as Charlie McGannon Megalyn Echikunwoke as Lieutenant Gabrielle Bennett Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Chief Inspector Bill Houston

The first episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 will be available on Fox and Hulu. New episodes premiere every Tuesday.

