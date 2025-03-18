Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Fox Network's Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 will premiere on March 25, 2025. The police procedural drama concluded its second season in May 2024 and was renewed for a third before the season finale. The show is created by John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit debuted in 2023. It follows Scott Cann's Detective Jason Grant and Dania Ramirez's Captain Nikki Batista of the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Persons Unit. The duo was married and got divorced after their son went missing. They continue to work together, investigating cases, and trying to find the truth about their son in Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3.

When will Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 be released?

The first episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 will be released on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. Although the number of episodes for this season is not discolsed, it can expected to have 10 episodes like Seasons 1 and 2.

According to Deadline, the show was averaging 3.9 million multiplatform viewers during the second season. While the linear rating saw a decline, the viewership on streaming platforms compensated, making the series an overall success. With new cases in its typical episodic format, the series expects to increase its fanbase with Season 3.

Cast & Characters

Dania Ramirez, the actor who plays Nikki Batista (Image via Getty)

All main characters of Alert: Missing Persons Unit are expected to return for Season 3. The cast and their roles are as follows:

· Scott Caan as Jason Grant

· Dania Ramirez as Nikki Batista

· Ryan Broussard as Mike Sherman

· Adeola Role as Kemi Adebayo

· Petey Gibson as C Hemingway

The series is also adding two new characters this season. Malcolm-Jamal Warner joins as Chief Inspector Bill Houston, the interim leader of the MPU. He made an appearance in Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 trailer, hinting that his rule-following nature will cause tensions within the team. Megalyn Echikunwoke will be playing Lt. Gabrielle Bennett, Jason's former trainee from Philly PD.

Where to watch Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3?

As stated above, Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 Episode 1 will air on Fox Network at its scheduled broadcast time on March 25, 2025. The episode will be available on Hulu the day after it airs. Seasons 1 and 2 can be accessed through Hulu.

Hulu currently offers various bundled and individual subscription plans, starting from $9.99/month. Live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV also offer ABC as part of their channel lineup.

Plot Summary

The synopsis of Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 reads:

“MPU is tasked with cases ranging from a missing female collegiate rowing team who disappeared while on the water, to a missing street artist due to donate his rare bone marrow to save his dying brother, to Nikki’s ongoing and dangerous association with Irish mob boss Charlie McGannon. But the most harrowing case to date is when the MPU must band together in a race to find one of their own.”

In the Season 3 trailer, it is revealed that Nikki will be the team member whose life will be in danger. Kemi informs the team that Nikki is running out of time, and Mike is heard saying:

"She's one of ours, MPU will get her back."

The very first scene also hints at a high profile case, as five girls go missing, including the Senator's child. With intense chase sequences and multiple dramatic shots, the promo teases an action-packed season for the MPU officers.

Stay tuned for more updates on Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3.

