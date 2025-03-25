What time will Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 air on FOX? Release time for all regions explored

Fox Network's Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 is all set to premiere on March 25, 2025, at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Created by John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, the police procedural drama centers on detectives Jason Grant (Scott Caan) and Nikki Batista (Dania Ramirez) of the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Persons Unit.

The duo shares a personal and professional history. They tackle cases of disappearances while working on the mystery of their own missing son. The series debuted on Fox on January 8, 2023. The number of episodes for season 3 is not confirmed, but fans can expect it to have 10 episodes like seasons 1 and 2.

According to Deadline, the show averaged 3.9 million multiplatform viewers during the second season. Although the linear rating was less than season 1, season 2 was a success because of the viewership on streaming platforms.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3: Episode release timings as per different regions

As stated above, the first episode of season 3 will be released on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 9 PM EST. The release timing varies in different regions due to the time zones. Below is a list of select release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time March 25, 2025 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time March 25, 2025 7 p.m. Central Standard Time March 25, 2025 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time March 25, 2025 9 p.m.

Where to watch Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3?

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3, episode 1, titled Bella, Genevieve, Amelia, Tally & Kate will air on March 25, 2025, at 9 PM EST on Fox. The episode will become available for streaming the following day on Hulu. New episodes of the series will air every Tuesday, uninterrupted on Fox.

The latest season can also be accessed through live TV streaming services such as FuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV. All of these platforms offer Fox in their channel lineup. However, streaming availability may vary based on location and subscription.

Cast

The main cast of Alert: Missing Persons Unit who will be making a comeback this season is:

Scott Caan as Detective Jason Grant Dania Ramirez as Captain Nikki Batista Ryan Broussard as Detective Sergeant Mike Sherman Adeola Role as Detective Kemi Adebayo

Plot of Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3

According to TV Insider, dated March 3, 2025, the synopsis for Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 reads,

“MPU is tasked with cases ranging from a missing female collegiate rowing team who disappeared while on the water, a missing street artist due to donate his rare bone marrow to save his dying brother and Nikki’s ongoing and dangerous association with Irish mob boss Charlie McGannon (guest star Ian Tracey)."

It continues,

"But the most harrowing case to date is when MPU must band together in a race to find one of their own. Now more than ever, together, the team must work to find the missing or abducted and help reunite them with their loved ones before it’s too late.”

The finale of season 2 concluded the Braun brothers' arc for MPU, and fans can expect the team to face new challenges in the coming season. The trailer for episode 1 teases that Nikki will be in danger, and Mike asserts that she is a part of MPU and they will do everything to get her back.

The team will also handle the case of five girls who go missing while practicing rowing in the river. The team deduces that someone sabotaged their boat, and they will try to bring the suspect to justice and find the girls. The season will also focus on personal storylines like Wayne and Jason's developing relationship.

Stay tuned for more updates on Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3.

