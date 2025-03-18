What is Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 on FOX about? Everything you need to know before you watch the show

Fox's Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 is all set to hit the screens on March 25, 2025. The criminal procedural series was created by John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx in 2023. The second season premiered on March 5, 2024, and the show was renewed for a third season before season 2 finale.

The show focuses on Captain Nikki Batista and Detective Jason Grant of Philadelphia PD's Missing Persons Unit. The duo, who were married, had a fallout after their son went missing and their relationship had a tough time. They now work together to bring justice to other families while still looking for their son.

Before the premiere of Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3, the show had a 5.8 rating on IMDb, based on 3.8k reviews. Rotten Tomatoes describes critics' reception as "mixed or average reviews".

Alert: Missing Persons Unit follows a skilled team's race against time to find the missing

As stated above, Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 is a police procedural drama centered around the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Persons Unit (MPU). The team consists of Captain Nikki Batista (Dania Ramirez) her ex-husband, Detective Jason Grant (Scott Cann), Nikki's current fiance Detective Mike Sherman (Ryan Broussard) and Detective Kemi Adebayo (Adeola Role).

The show has an episodic format, where every episode focuses on a different missing person's case, and the team tackles it in around an hour. The underlying personal storyline that sets the show's background is Nikki and Jason's missing son.

In the season 2 finale, the team got close to solving Jason and Nikki's son's case but failed. The upcoming season will take this arc forward while also focusing on other ongoing storylines, like Nikki's association with an Irish mob boss.

Is Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 worth your time or another addition to the list of uneventful police procedurals?

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 is created by Fox Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The production of the series is gripping, filled with high-stakes action sequences and elaborate sets. There's a balance in blending the personal and professional storylines of the characters, giving the audience ample time to develop their opinions on different relationships.

However, the show has some plotholes that went unaddressed in the past two seasons. The hyper-focus on maintaining suspense around the son's case sometimes takes away from the rationality of the plot. Also, since the show features a new case in every episode, the storylines can sometimes seem repetitive for audiences who are too familiar with the police procedural format.

In conclusion, the show is worth a watch for fans of the police procedural genre, with its standard tropes and compelling cases. It's a good one-time-watch, even though it misses a signature mark of its own outside the genre.

Five movies to watch if you're interested in Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3

Still from the show (Image via Instagram/@ryan_j_broussard)

For fans of the show, here's a list of movies that you can watch while waiting for the Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 premiere:

Prisoners (2013) - A Denis Villeneuve classic, Prisoners revolves around the abduction of two young girls. Their father, played by Hugh Jackman, sets out on a personal mission to find the truth while navigating moral dilemmas. Jake Gyllenhaal plays the detective following the case. Gone Baby Gone (2007) - Gone Baby Gone is directed by Ben Affleck, and stars Casey Affleck and Michelle Monaghan as private detectives. Their search for a missing girl in Boston leads them into a web of lies, deception and secrets. Amy Ryan, who played Helene, received an Oscar nomination for her supporting role in the film. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) - The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is based on Stieg Larsson's bestselling novel of the same name. It stars Daniel Craig as journalist Mikael Blomkvist and Rooney Mara hacker Lisbeth Salander. The duo gets together to solve a 40-year-old missing persons case with ties to a powerful Swedish family. Searching (2018) - Searching is an innovative film in the crime thriller genre, as it is told entirely through digital screens. It chronicles a father's search on the internet for his missing teenage daughter. This is the feature film debut of Aneesh Chaganty and brought him the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. Mystic River (2003) - This two-decade-old mystery drama still holds its place among the top films in the genre. It's directed by Clint Eastwood and features Sean Penn, Tim Robbins and Kevin Bacon in the main roles. The murder of one of the three friends' daughters forces them to confront their own past trauma and fight for justice.

Stay tuned for more updates on Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3.

