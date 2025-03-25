Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 recap: Everything you need to know before season 3 arrives

Alert: Missing Persons Unit is a police procedural drama series on Fox Network created by John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx. The show premiered on January 8, 2023, and has been renewed twice. Season 3 arrives on March 25, 2025.

The new season will take forward the story of detectives Jason Grant and Nikki Batista of the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Persons Unit. The duo, who share professional and personal history, will continue to investigate missing individuals while unraveling the mystery behind their son's disappearance.

It has been almost 10 months since season 2 wrapped up, and fans are eager to re-enter MPU's intense world of investigations and emotional reunions. Before the new season premieres, here’s a recap of everything that happened in the second season.

The MPU took down the Braun brothers in Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 2

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 focused on multiple cases in the background of the MPU's relationship with their new leader, Inspector Hollis Braun. The team had constant conflicts with him, and it was clear that Braun was hiding secrets. This story reached its conclusion in the season 2 finale titled Federal Prisoner #07198F-068P.

The episode focused on the disappearance of Wayne Pascal, a skilled hacker, and Jason's former associate. Wayne's abduction happened on the day of Nikki and Mike's wedding. This made the team halt the celebration and search for Wayne before it was too late.

As the MPU delved into the investigation, they uncovered that Wayne's kidnapping was linked to Hollis Braun and his brother Emerson. Emerson was involved in a fatal drunk driving incident and subsequent crimes, including connections to car bombing murders that happened midseason 2. Wayne had found out about the crimes, and so Hollis and Emerson abducted her.

The team's search led them to a sawmill designated as a future site for Emerson Charter Schools. They successfully rescued Wayne and apprehended Emerson. The Braun brothers' corruption was exposed, and Emerson was sent to prison.

Following these events, Nikki and Mike went ahead with their wedding. As they celebrated, fans also saw that Jason found closure and finally moved on.

The season concluded on a hopeful note. However, Jason and Nikki's son's case still has a few loose ends, and fans can expect the series to revisit this storyline in season 3.

A recap of all the cases handled by the Missing Persons Unit in Season 2

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 followed the MPU team as they solved high-stakes cases while navigating their personal lives. The show had an episodic format, and each of the 10 episodes featured new cases. In the pilot, a city bus full of students mysteriously disappeared, leading to a tense investigation.

Other cases included the search for a missing Benjamin Franklin enthusiast, a pregnant woman vanishing before her C-section, and a homeless teenage girl running away. The team also solved the disappearance of an Amish man, a kidnapped neighborhood watch captain, and a popular travel influencer lost during a hurricane.

In the background of these versatile cases, the team had an ongoing investigation into a car bombing conspiracy. This storyline concluded in a climactic finale where Wayne Pascal was kidnapped on Nikki and Mike’s wedding day.

The season ended with Mike and Nikki's wedding, making way for fresh character dynamics on Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 3 premieres on Fox on March 25, 2025.

