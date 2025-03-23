The Cleaning Lady season 4: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television’s co-produced series The Cleaning Lady season 4 is set to release on Fox on March 25, 2025. It will then air the next day, March 26, 2025, on Hulu. The former co-showrunners Miranda Kwok and Jeannine Renshaw have handed over the show’s mantle to veteran TV producer Daniel Cerone of The Blacklist and Dexter fame.

Martha Millan as Fiona and Elodie Yung as Thony in a still from The Cleaning Lady (Image via Warner Bros.)

The Cleaning Lady season 4 will star Elodie Yung as the Cambodian surgeon Thony De La Rosa, who originally came to the U.S. looking for a cure for her ailing son. Instead, she soon finds herself working as a cleaning lady for a drug cartel. After three whole seasons of challenges and betrayals alike, Thony will now be seen handling a different role while still working for the cartel.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Cleaning Lady. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Cleaning Lady season 4: Trailer

The Cleaning Lady season 4 trailer was released on its Instagram page in March. The thirty-second promo gives a tiny glimpse into what viewers can expect in the upcoming season. The opening scene has Yung’s character Thony exclaiming,

“The cartel has taken enough from me, I want what’s mine.”

Soon enough it is disclosed that Thony will be the cartel doctor instead of the cleaning lady. This opens up possibilities into how Thony will further navigate her way through the cartel’s messy dealings while she is reeling from the loss of Arman and Nadia from season 3. The trailer shows Thony stepping into a new role with the cartel with more vigor and confidence as a doctor.

While showrunner Miranda Kwok is stepping down, she will still serve as an executive consultant for The Cleaning Lady season 4.

The Cleaning Lady season 4: Cast and Characters

One of the main characters, Arman Morales, portrayed by actor Adan Canto, has been written off by the showrunners due to the untimely death of the actor. Arman and Thony had a steamy love triangle involving Arman's wife Nadia. Additionally, the character of Luca (Thony’s son) originally essayed by twins Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle will now be portrayed by Khalen Roman Sanchez in The Cleaning Lady season 4.

Elodie Yung portrays Thony De La Rosa on the sets of The Cleaning Lady season 4 shoot (Image via Instagram/@ELODIE ⚡️YUNG)

The main cast and characters in The Cleaning Lady season 4 will include:

Elodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa

Martha Millan as Fiona De La Rosa

Khalen Roman Sanchez as Luca Dela rosa

Sean Lew as Chris De La Rosa

Faith Bryant as Jaz De La Rosa

Santiago Cabrera as Jorge Sanchez

Kate del Castillo as Ramona Sanchez

Recurring cast and characters will include:

Liza Weil as ASAC Katherine Russo

Esmeralda Camargo as Camila

Ryan Sands as JD Harris

Yancey Arias as Neto

Daniel Bonjour as Dr. Dupont

Alain Uy as Feng

New characters include:

Patricia De Leon as Chiqui, the prison boss of the Mexican mafia

Robert Cicchini as Joel Herman, Assistant District Attorney

Lea Salonga as Rose, a former acquaintance of Fiona De La Rosa

The Cleaning Lady season 4: Everything we know so far

In season 3 the two-part series finale of “Fight or Flight,” and “House of Cards” had Thony fake Nadia’s (Eva De Dominici) death to protect her from Ramona. That helped Thony win Ramona's trust. However, Nadia ended up slipping away from Thony and FBI Agent Jeremy from the warehouse in which she was kept. Fortunately, Thony eventually managed to get Nadia on the same page.

As they were waiting for Nadia’s rescue which would lead to a new life for her, Ramona was seen in a helicopter. She killed Nadia in the first part of the finale episode by stabbing her in the gut. Nadia’s final message to Thony was to avenge her and Arman’s death. Thony successfully managed to thwart her for the time being by having Ramona arrested by the feds with Jorge’s help.

In the final episode, just when Thony and her family had breathed a sigh of relief, Thony received a message from Derek (Ramona’s unseen collaborator), who offers her a job. Based on the season 4 trailer, it is clear that Thony will be discarding her maid’s uniform and working as a cartel doctor.

What this new job role has in store for Thony as she begins her new journey in The Cleaning Lady season 4 is to be seen.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Cleaning Lady season 4, TV Shows and movies.

