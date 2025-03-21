Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 ending explained: Who is the stalker of Shauna?

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 is now available for streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime, dropping on Friday, March 21, 2025. The episode, titled Croak, is packed with shocking twists that will leave fans on the edge of their seats.

The suspense only gets stronger as the mystery about the deaths and betrayals among the survivors reveals important solutions. Shauna's confrontation with a stalker in this episode might alter everything, since the intricate relationships and secrets keep disintegrating.

With every episode, the tension rises, and the lines between survival, sanity, and morality blur, especially when dealing with their past actions.

Disclaimer: The remaining article contains major spoilers from Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7. Reader's discretion is advised.

The ending of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 sees Shauna facing a disturbing revelation about her stalker. As Shauna confronts the mysterious figure, the audience questions her motives. Will Shauna act drastically against the daughter of the woman whose tape has plagued her?

The continuous suspense of the show depends critically on the revelation of Shauna's stalker's identity. Hannah's daughter is Shauna's stalker, and she has a tape of her mother's final moments.

A shocking revelation about Shauna’s stalker in Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7

A still from Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 (Image via Paramount+)

In Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7, the tension reaches a boiling point as Shauna is pushed to confront the person who has been tormenting her for weeks. According to the episode, Hannah's daughter stalks Shauna and has a tape from before her death. In Hannah's final moments in the wilderness, Shauna is unaware of Lottie's terrifying murder of Edwin.

Throughout the episode, Shauna’s paranoia intensifies. After all, the stalker has left her ominous messages like the mysterious tape, her car's broken brakes, and the freezer incident. Shauna realizes that eliminating the threat is the only way to protect herself. Shauna questions her survival instincts and paranoia after discovering the stalker's identity.

As the episode progresses, Shauna prepares herself to confront this new threat. The tension is palpable as she slowly approaches the person she believes is behind everything. Her desperation is evident, and with a knife in her possession, the stakes have never been higher.

What will Shauna do when she comes face to face with Hannah’s daughter? The episode leaves viewers in suspense, building towards a confrontation that could have life-altering consequences.

A savage survival decision

A still from Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 (Image via Paramount+)

As Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 unfolds, the chaotic and brutal nature of survival in the wilderness becomes even more apparent. When Shauna, Lottie, and Nat, among other survivors, come upon two naive researchers, Edwin and Hannah, in the forest, they are thrown into a whirl of violence.

Lottie kills Edwin with an axe in a flash of craziness, shattering the group's first hope that these strangers could provide assistance.

The researchers' presence introduces a new dynamic to the Yellowjackets' already unstable situation. The moment Edwin is killed, all hope of a peaceful resolution vanishes, and the team fully embraces their savage instincts.

Lottie’s justification for her violent act, that “they don’t belong,” reveals the extent to which the survivors have lost their humanity in the wilderness. In the aftermath, a pursuit ensues, with the Yellowjackets chasing down Hannah and Kodi, one of the researchers, in an effort to bring them back to their camp.

However, the episode complicates this simple pursuit as new alliances and tensions form. Nat orders that they should capture the strangers alive, not kill them, believing that they could be their chance at survival.

But with injuries mounting and trust rapidly eroding among the survivors, it’s clear that the Yellowjackets' descent into madness is far from over. The question of whether they will continue to make rational decisions or act on instinct is left hanging in the air as the episode builds towards its thrilling conclusion.

The mysterious connection: A key to the puzzle

A still from Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 (Image via Paramount+)

As the episode shifts back to the adult timeline, more unsettling developments occur. Shauna keeps exploring the enigmatic tape even as she works on her stalker's identity.

Shauna discovers from listening to more of the recording that Hannah created in the wilderness not long before her death. The eerie admission on the tape exposes Hannah's own battle with her adolescent pregnancy and her need for approval.

In a pivotal moment, Shauna tracks down the address of Hannah’s daughter in Richmond, Virginia, believing that she might be the one responsible for sending the tape. As Shauna drives to the address, the tension reaches its peak, with the audience fully aware that Shauna’s next actions could either lead to a confrontation or a tragic mistake.

When Shauna arrives at the house and sees the blinds being drawn, the final act of this investigation takes shape. The calm conversation she promised earlier is no longer an option, and Shauna pulls out a hunting knife.

This decision highlights Shauna’s internal conflict between self-preservation and the possibility of redemption. The fact that she’s willing to confront this mysterious woman with violence indicates just how far she’s willing to go to protect herself and her secrets.

This chilling moment leaves fans wondering: Will Shauna follow through with her deadly plan, or will she find another way to resolve the conflict? The next episodes promise to shed light on these questions.

New alliances and betrayals

A still from Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 (Image via Paramount+)

The events of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 set the stage for even more intense drama as the survivors' past actions come to light. With the discovery of the stalker's identity and the violent choices made in the wilderness, the stakes for the survivors have never been higher.

The revelations about the tape, the violent murder of Edwin, and the growing tension among the group suggest that more blood will be shed before the season concludes.

The episode highlights survivors' deteriorating relationships. Alliances are tested, and old wounds reopened as secrets leak. The group's traumatic wilderness experiences are taking their psychological toll as they face external threats and internal strife. Their inability to trust each other raises the stakes, and the episode's ending leaves viewers anxious.

Watch all the episodes of Yellowjackets season 3 on Paramount+ with Showtime.

