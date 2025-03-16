Yellowjackets just pulled off its most brutal twist yet in season 3

Yellowjackets season 3 premiered on February 14, 2025, with new episodes releasing weekly every Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime. Alternatively, fans can also watch the episodes on Showtime every Sunday at 9 pm ET. This dual-platform release strategy gives viewers multiple ways to follow the drama.

Ad

In the show, the narrative continues to oscillate between the past and present, revealing the harrowing experiences of the survivors of the 1996 plane crash. Teenagers living in the wilderness are facing more problems, including inadequate food and water, as well as internal conflict. In the present, those who survived their trauma are now coping with long-term psychological consequences.

Disclaimer: Viewers can expect major spoilers from Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6 in this article. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

The series delivers its most shocking twist in episode 6 of Yellowjackets season 3, titled Thanksgiving (Canada). The last scene of the episode concerning Coach Ben Scott's killing may make viewers wonder about the fate of the characters and the direction of the story.

The brutal twist in Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6

Ad

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6, titled Thanksgiving (Canada), presents a harrowing turn of events that impacts the trajectory of the series. Played by Steven Krueger, Coach Ben Scott's mental and physical decline is investigated in the episode, closing with an unsettling conclusion stressing the moral uncertainty of the group.

Coach Ben's health has steadily dropped over the season. His psychological toll from the wilderness and physical restrictions have made him vulnerable. His circumstances gets worse in episode 6 when he becomes disabled, which causes extreme hopelessness.

Ad

The mercy killing

Ad

Understanding his suffering, Sophie Thatcher's character Natalie decides to put a stop to Ben's suffering. She marks the first intentional act of killing among the survivors in a scene when she stabs his chest.

As the group negotiates the limits of kindness and survival, this event marks a fundamental change in their moral compass.

The group chooses to eat Ben's body after his death, staging a macabre feast that erases the distinction between need and custom. Originally shown as a survival tactic, this act of cannibalism now has a more ceremonial connotation that accentuates the psychological change of the characters.

Ad

Two outsiders, who stumble upon the group's camp, find the horrific scene at the end of the episode. Their presence adds a level of uncertainty since the survivors have to face the possibility of their activities coming across the outside world.

Read More: Who is the Pit Girl in Yellowjackets season 3? Explored

What to expect next

Ad

The introduction of new characters at the end of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6 opens up several possibilities for the narrative. The choice of either integrating or confronting these outsiders may present a difficulty for the survivors as it may result in either possible rescue or more conflict.

The response of the group to this intrusion will probably expose more underlying facets of their psychological states and moral limits.

Additionally, the power dynamics within the group are poised for further exploration. Shauna's emerging leadership, coupled with the psychological ramifications of their recent actions, suggests that internal conflicts may intensify. The struggle for authority and the burden of guilt could drive wedges between the characters, leading to unpredictable alliances and betrayals.

Ad

The consequences of the past are still showing up in the present. The survivors have to negotiate the complexity of their common past while handling external hazards, trying to expose their secrets.

The fragile facade they have created may start to fall apart as studies get more thorough and relationships are tested, thereby exposing the lasting effects of their horrific events.

Viewers can expect a run of strong and emotionally charged episodes challenging the morality and resiliency of the characters as season 3 advances. The junction of past tragedies and modern conundrums will challenge the survivors in unheard-of ways.

Ad

All the released episodes of Yellowjackets season 3 are now streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback