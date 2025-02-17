Where was Yellowjackets season 3 filmed? Filming locations and other production details

Yellowjackets season 3 premiered on Friday, February 14, 2025. This season, which keeps delving into the life of the survivors following the catastrophic plane crash, will take viewers back to the contemporary metropolitan settings and deep forests of Canada.

The show was filmed primarily in Vancouver, British Columbia. Vancouver has been the central location for the show, providing the lush wilderness and urban settings needed for the intense survival drama.

Vancouver has been used extensively in wilderness scenes and urban shots. The main scenes at the crash site, where the teenage girls fought to stay alive, were filmed in the dense forests of Vancouver. Some scenes that took place inside were also filmed on nearby soundstages.

These beautiful settings make the wilderness survival experience feel more real. Meanwhile, the scenes set in cities show how the events still affect the survivors years later.

Filming locations of Yellowjackets season 3

Vancouver's scenic outdoors

With its breathtaking landscapes, Vancouver is the ideal setting for Yellowjackets season 3. The majority of the show's wilderness scenes, which are essential to its plot, were filmed in the thick forests that encircle Vancouver.

The 1996 crash site, where the stranded girls struggle for their lives, is mirrored in these places. Canadian forests are frequently misty, so the show's tension and survival themes are set in a spooky environment.

Burnaby's Bridge Studios

The production team used The Bridge Studios in Burnaby, British Columbia, for scenes that needed to be shot in a controlled environment. Interior shots and scenes that couldn't be filmed in the wild were made possible by this studio location.

Professional sets were needed to keep the fine details and mood while filming scenes with the adult survivors that were both difficult and emotional.

2400 Motel, Vancouver

The 2400 Motel on Kingsway in Vancouver is one of the noteworthy locations used for season 3 filming. Scenes set in more rugged or remote environments frequently use this location.

It is a well-known location for exterior shots in Yellowjackets, even though it has been disguised in the show for different locations. The site's urban setting contrasts with the lush wilderness, adding to the show's gritty realism.

Plot of Yellowjackets season 3

In Yellowjackets' third season, the story continues to look at how the plane crash in 1996 changed people's lives. The teenage girls' lives were changed forever as they fought to stay alive in the wild.

As a shocking twist, season 2 ended with Natalie's character dying in the present, while in the past, a younger Natalie rose to power as the Antler Queen. As tensions rise between the characters still alive, the stories of trauma, survival, and supernatural things get deeper.

Coach Ben, who had been grappling with guilt and fear, is shown dealing with the remains of Javi, one of the group's tragic sacrifices. In the modern-day storyline, the fallout from Natalie's death sets the stage for more complicated relationships and secrets to emerge. With the deaths and supernatural elements at play, season 3 promises to unravel even darker twists, adding layers of mystery and horror.

Production, direction, and cast of Yellowjackets season 3

Yellowjackets season 3 was delayed due to the writers' and actors' strike but resumed filming in May 2024. Directors back in charge of the episodes are Bart Nickerson and Jonathan Lisco, and Nickerson oversaw the first one.

The key cast members, including Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress, are returning as the adult survivors from the ensemble cast. The younger actors—including Sophie Nélisse and Jasmin Savoy Brown—will also return to represent their younger selves in the flashback scenes.

Season 3 will feature Hilary Swank in a guest role, marking a highly anticipated addition to the already talented cast. The crew's relentless effort to create the strong Yellowjackets atmosphere guarantees fans could expect an even more complex and gripping narrative.

Vancouver and other production sites let for a mix of breathtaking images and strong, grounded narrative moments, which adds to the show's riveting tone.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Yellowjackets season 3 and similar projects as the year progresses. Yellowjackets season 3 is now available to stream on Paramount+ and Showtime with subscription.

