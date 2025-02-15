Yellowjackets season 3 premiere ending explained: Does Shauna have a stalker? Who could it be?

The cannibalistic soccer team returns in the Yellowjackets season 3 premiere, a 2-episode release on Paramount+ on Friday, February 14, 2025, before it airs on SHOWTIME on Sunday evening. This season's storyline follows the team in overarching timelines—in the 1990s and in the present-day.

In the old wilderness timeline, the group has just survived the cabin burning down and appears to be flourishing as the spring approaches. Meanwhile, in the present-day timeline, the survivors deal with Natalie's tragic death from the Yellowjackets season 2 finale.

With the release of episodes 1 and 2 of the third season on the same day, there is a lot to unpack, including how the two timelines connected at the end of the Yellowjackets season 3 premiere. It is revealed that adult Shauna has a stalker, which is woven with the flashback of teen Shauna getting stalked by teen Melissa.

The two of them are also seen kissing in the wilderness, and it is also revealed that adult Shauna's stalker could be a woman. However, a stalker is the least of her problems as her daughter, Callie, has developed curiosity about what happened in the old times and has started to develop an unlikely friendship with Lottie.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Yellowjackets season 3 premiere. Reader's discretion is advised.

Yellowjackets season 3 premiere ending: Could Melissa be Shauna's stalker?

Adult Shauna in Yellowjackets season 3 (Image via Paramount+)

The Yellowjackets season 3 premiere ends with a back-and-forth between the two timelines that teases another unexpected survivor, who could also be Shauna's stalker. And if it turns out to be her, it wouldn't be the first time that she is following Shauna.

In Yellowjackets season 3 episode 1, Shauna receives a mysterious brown envelope on her doorstep. And while she doesn't actually receive it because it's Callie who's there when the package arrives, it is addressed to Shauna in her maiden name, "Shipman," not "Sadecki." Also, the outside of the package is stamped with the wilderness symbol. Inside the package is a tape recorder, but what's in the tape recorder is still a mystery.

After continuing to feel like someone is watching her in a restaurant, a person follows her into the bathroom, where there's a phone left for Shauna to find. The screensaver is a picture of the wilderness. She leaves the phone with a restaurant employee, but she later calls to inquire if someone has gone back for the phone.

Teen Melissa in Yellowjackets season 3 (Image via Paramount+)

As she deals with a stalker from the restaurant, the scene cuts back to the old timeline when teen Shauna discovers that someone has left flowers for her baby's new and secret tomb. She also discovers someone lurking in the grass and stalking her, who turns out to be Melissa. Shauna is angry, but the confrontation quickly turns heated, and the two start kissing each other.

Shortly after the revelation of their past tryst, the scene cuts back to the present-day timeline, with Shauna asking the manager what the person who picked up the phones looks like. It is revealed that the person is a girl, but the episode cuts off before her identity gets confirmed for the audience.

That said, the editing of the final scene of the Yellowjackets season 3 premiere implies that Melissa survived the wilderness and is now trying to follow Shauna as she did years ago. If that is the case, it wouldn't be the first time the series has introduced another survivor like adult Melissa.

For example, Lottie wasn't introduced until the Yellowjackets season 1 finale after Travis died, and Vanessa "Van" Palmer wasn't confirmed to have survived the wilderness until the second season.

Yellowjackets season 3 premiere: Something dangerous could be lurking in Coach Ben's hideout

In the second part of Yellowjackets season 3 premiere, episode 2, titled Dislocation, it is revealed that Coach Ben survived the winter in the wilderness by staying in the cave where Javi stayed before. He also stumbles into boxes of supplies of nonperishable goods somewhere.

Coach Ben in the Yellowjackets season 3 premiere (Image via Paramount+)

Coach Ben is pretty much set in the supplies department as long as he steers clear of the girls hunting him. But as Mari and Shauna's feud continues in the other part of the wilderness, Mari storms off and falls into the trap Coach Ben made. She discolates her knee in the fall, and while the Coach decides to help her, he also takes her as a prisoner.

After finding out from Mari that the girls think he burned down the cabin, he can't take the chance of Mari returning and telling them where he is. He is also scared that they will eat him like they did Javi. So, he decides to bring Mari to the cave. While he gives her hot chocolate from the stash he discovered, Mari is tied up with no way to escape.

Mari thinks she's safe and starts to let her guard down, but hearing grumbles deeper in the cave and Coach Ben talking to it changes things. Whether there's someone else in the cave with them or Coach Ben is back to his hallucinations of Paul is yet to be determined. Either way, it appears to speak of trouble and danger for Mari.

Yellowjackets season 3 premiere teases Lottie and Callie's growing friendship

Lottie and Callie bond (Image via Paramount+)

The Yellowjackets season 3 premiere's ending also reveals something that Shauna is concerned about—Callie and Lottie forming a relationship. Now without a home, Lottie arrives at Shauna's home in Yellowjackets season 3 episode 2. At first, Shauna and Jeff didn't want her to stay there, but with Callie's insistence, they relented.

That said, Shauna is convinced that putting Callie and Lottie in close proximity is bad news, so she calls Misty to babysit. However, during their "sleepover," Callie puts allergy medication in Misty's drink, leaving her passed out. With Misty passed out cold, Callie questions Lottie about what happened in the wilderness and what "It" means, which Lottie isn't keen on keeping a secret.

When Shauna and Jeff arrive home from the restaurant, she finds that Callie and Lottie have already bonded, and they seem close and laugh together, with Callie even braiding Lottie's hair. What will amount from Callie and Lottie's friendship is yet to be determined and will likely play out as Yellowjackets season 3 continues.

Catch the first two episodes of Yellowjackets season 3 streaming on Paramount+ or on Showtime on Sunday evening, February 16, 2025.

