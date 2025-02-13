What time will the Yellowjackets season 3 premiere release on Paramount+? Release timings for all regions

After a year and a half of waiting, the Yellowjackets season 3 premiere is finally coming to Paramount+ and Showtime with back-to-back episodes at 3 am ET on February 14, 2025. Fans have been waiting to see what happened to the Yellowjackets, both their teen and adult counterparts, who have been on a rollercoaster ride so far.

The new season is set to continue the overarching narrative of what happened to the crash survivors in 1990 and the present lives of the remaining survivors years after the tragedy. It follows the shocking event of the cabin burning down in the '90s timeline, as seen at the end of Yellowjackets season 2. After last season's turn of events ended with Natalie's sudden death in the present timeline, the show will feature the characters trying their best to survive the wilderness.

Murders and betrayals continue with the new trailer, teasing even more twists and turns. The release time for the Yellowjackets season 3 is coveted information for those following the bloody survival horror series.

Disclaimer: Release timings can vary slightly depending on the location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

Yellowjackets season 3 premiere release time for all regions

The Yellowjackets season 3 premiere drops on streaming platforms at 3:00 am Eastern Standard Time on Friday, February 14, 2025. Fans will get both episodes 1 and 2 simultaneously on Valentine's Day.

With release timings dependent on the region, the table below gives a closer look at the exact release times and dates of the premiere in six major time zones in the US.

Time Zone Date Time Hawaii Standard Time Thursday, February 13, 2025 10 PM Alaska Standard Time Thursday, February 13, 2025 11 PM Pacific Standard Time Friday, February 14, 2025 12 AM Mountain Standard Time Friday, February 14, 2025 1 AM Central Standard Time Friday, February 14, 2025 2 AM Eastern Standard Time Friday, February 14, 2025 3 AM

Where to watch Yellowjackets season 3 premiere

The third season will stream exclusively via Paramount+ despite Yellowjackets being an original Showtime series. However, it's worth noting that only premium subscribers with a Paramount+ with Showtime plan can watch the show on the platform. This means that standard Paramount+ subscribers won't be able to access the series.

The Yellowjackets season 3 premiere will also air on Showtime on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time. Upcoming episodes will follow the same format of airing new episodes on the channel two days after their release on Paramount+.

Is there any preview of Yellowjackets season 3?

There is no specific preview for the first two episodes in the Yellowjackets season 3 premiere. But Showtime released the season's official trailer on YouTube on January 22, 2025. The 2-minute clip showed a fast-paced glimpse of intense and violent scenes showing the group doing hunts, actions, and cannibalism. There's a lot of blood and screaming as the narration goes:

"Once upon a time, a bunch of teenage girls got stranded in the wilderness. They hunted their friends, feasted on their flesh, and they went completely nuts."

However, their fight for survival continues years after they survived the wilderness, with new threats in their lives at present, along with the danger of the secret about what happened years ago finally coming out. Per the synopsis from Showtime, season 3 will be about:

"The Yellowjackets continue to fight for survival after a brutal winter in The Wilderness. In the present day, still reeling from Natalie's death, the survivors are forced to uncover secrets they thought were buried for good."

