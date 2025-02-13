  • home icon
What time will the Yellowjackets season 3 premiere release on Paramount+? Release timings for all regions

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Feb 13, 2025 09:47 GMT
Yellowjackets season 3 premiere (Image via Showtime)
Yellowjackets season 3 premiere (Image via Showtime)

After a year and a half of waiting, the Yellowjackets season 3 premiere is finally coming to Paramount+ and Showtime with back-to-back episodes at 3 am ET on February 14, 2025. Fans have been waiting to see what happened to the Yellowjackets, both their teen and adult counterparts, who have been on a rollercoaster ride so far.

The new season is set to continue the overarching narrative of what happened to the crash survivors in 1990 and the present lives of the remaining survivors years after the tragedy. It follows the shocking event of the cabin burning down in the '90s timeline, as seen at the end of Yellowjackets season 2. After last season's turn of events ended with Natalie's sudden death in the present timeline, the show will feature the characters trying their best to survive the wilderness.

Murders and betrayals continue with the new trailer, teasing even more twists and turns. The release time for the Yellowjackets season 3 is coveted information for those following the bloody survival horror series.

Disclaimer: Release timings can vary slightly depending on the location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

Yellowjackets season 3 premiere release time for all regions

The Yellowjackets season 3 premiere drops on streaming platforms at 3:00 am Eastern Standard Time on Friday, February 14, 2025. Fans will get both episodes 1 and 2 simultaneously on Valentine's Day.

With release timings dependent on the region, the table below gives a closer look at the exact release times and dates of the premiere in six major time zones in the US.

Time ZoneDateTime
Hawaii Standard TimeThursday, February 13, 202510 PM
Alaska Standard TimeThursday, February 13, 202511 PM
Pacific Standard TimeFriday, February 14, 202512 AM
Mountain Standard TimeFriday, February 14, 20251 AM
Central Standard TimeFriday, February 14, 20252 AM
Eastern Standard TimeFriday, February 14, 20253 AM

Where to watch Yellowjackets season 3 premiere

The third season will stream exclusively via Paramount+ despite Yellowjackets being an original Showtime series. However, it's worth noting that only premium subscribers with a Paramount+ with Showtime plan can watch the show on the platform. This means that standard Paramount+ subscribers won't be able to access the series.

The Yellowjackets season 3 premiere will also air on Showtime on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time. Upcoming episodes will follow the same format of airing new episodes on the channel two days after their release on Paramount+.

Read more: Is Yellowjackets on Netflix?

Is there any preview of Yellowjackets season 3?

youtube-cover

There is no specific preview for the first two episodes in the Yellowjackets season 3 premiere. But Showtime released the season's official trailer on YouTube on January 22, 2025. The 2-minute clip showed a fast-paced glimpse of intense and violent scenes showing the group doing hunts, actions, and cannibalism. There's a lot of blood and screaming as the narration goes:

"Once upon a time, a bunch of teenage girls got stranded in the wilderness. They hunted their friends, feasted on their flesh, and they went completely nuts."

However, their fight for survival continues years after they survived the wilderness, with new threats in their lives at present, along with the danger of the secret about what happened years ago finally coming out. Per the synopsis from Showtime, season 3 will be about:

"The Yellowjackets continue to fight for survival after a brutal winter in The Wilderness. In the present day, still reeling from Natalie's death, the survivors are forced to uncover secrets they thought were buried for good."

Read more: What incident did Yellowjackets draw inspiration from?

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Yellowjackets season 3 and other anticipated shows as the year progresses.

