Who is Vanessa Palmer in Yellowjackets? Character explored

Yellowjackets is an American thriller-drama series created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. The show follows a high school girls' soccer team that survives a 1996 plane crash and explores its lasting effects on their lives in 2021.

The series features a dual-timeline narrative starring Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Liv Hewson, and Courtney Eaton as the teenage survivors. Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell portray their adult counterparts.

Vanessa "Van" Palmer, known for her energetic presence, is the goalkeeper of the Yellowjackets' soccer team. She is in a secret relationship with Taissa before the crash, which continues in the wilderness. She narrowly survives a fire and later suffers permanent facial scarring from a wolf attack. Her faith in Lottie's beliefs causes tension with Taissa. As an adult, she runs a video store and faces a terminal cancer diagnosis in Yellowjackets.

From teenage survivor to adult struggles: Vanessa Palmer's character arc in Yellowjackets explored

In Yellowjackets, Vanessa "Van" Palmer is portrayed as the energetic and resilient goalkeeper for the WHS Yellowjackets soccer team. As the story unfolds across two timelines, Van's journey from a determined teenager striving to survive in the wilderness to an adult grappling with the long-term consequences of those experiences is examined in depth. The character is also represented as a lesbian in the show.

Teenage Years: Survival in the Wilderness

Van is among the survivors of the 1996 plane crash that left the team stranded in the Canadian wilderness. Before boarding, she is seen waking her mother, Vicky, to get a ride to the airport, indicating her difficult home life. After the crash, Van narrowly escapes death when she is almost burned alive in the wreckage. She later harbors resentment toward team captain Jackie for failing to help her and instead prioritizing Shauna.

When Taissa suggests leaving the crash site in search of civilization, Van backs the decision and joins the expedition. During their journey, her secret relationship with Taissa is revealed, although Taissa remains reluctant to make it public. Van's unwavering optimism contrasts with Taissa's skepticism, creating a tension that persists throughout their time in the wilderness.

During an expedition, Van is attacked by wolves while keeping watch at night, leaving her with severe facial scarring. The group mistakenly believes she is dead and prepares a funeral pyre, but she regains consciousness just in time. Her survival strengthens her belief in Lottie's visions, which increasingly shape the group's dynamic. Over time, Van aligns herself with Lottie's spiritual interpretations, straining her relationship with the more rational Taissa.

Van becomes instrumental in the group's rituals, especially as Lottie starts leading prayer circles. She helps monitor Taissa’s sleepwalking episodes, and she discovers that Taissa unconsciously follows trees marked with the wilderness symbol. This discovery deepens her belief in the supernatural forces that govern their fate. As winter grows harsher, Van plays a significant role in the group's decision to adopt ritualistic survival methods, including human sacrifices.

Adult Years: Coping with the past

In 2021, Van is revealed to be running a struggling video rental store named "While You Were Sleeping." When Taissa begins experiencing sleepwalking episodes again, she seeks out Van, leading to an unexpected reunion.

Initially hesitant to engage with her past, Van ultimately agrees to help Taissa understand her condition. However, she harbors a secret: she has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Despite trying to distance herself from the past, Van is drawn back into the group when Taissa, Shauna, Misty, and Natalie reunite at Lottie's wellness center.

She initially dismisses Lottie's beliefs but is later unsettled by the events that unfold. When Lottie suggests that one of them must be sacrificed, Van passively participates in the ritual, further emphasizing how deeply her wilderness experience shaped her worldview.

Van's final significant moment in Yellowjackets occurs when she learns of Natalie’s sudden death. While the others react with shock and grief, Van remains stoic, suggesting that she still believes in the unseen forces that control their fate in the wilderness.

Trivia and behind-the-scenes facts

Van was originally intended to die in season one, but Liv Hewson’s performance led the creators to expand the character's arc, as per Comic Book Reviews on December 2, 2024.

She is only referred to as "Vanessa" once in the entire series, during the pilot episode by Jackie.

Despite being credited throughout season two, Lauren Ambrose (adult Van) does not appear until episode four.

Van Palmer’s character arc in Yellowjackets highlights her evolution from a hopeful teenager to a hardened adult, influenced by the traumas of the wilderness and her acceptance of fate.

According to a Deadline report dated November 19, 2024, the highly anticipated third season of Yellowjackets is set to premiere in February, nearly two years after season 2.

The first two episodes will be available on February 14 for Paramount+ and Showtime subscribers. They will then be followed by a linear debut on Showtime on February 16, accompanied by a dark Valentine’s Day-themed teaser.

