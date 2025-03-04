Who might have started the fire in Yellowjackets season 3? Redditors share theories as the latest plotline takes shape

Yellowjackets season 3 has fans on edge as the mystery surrounding the fire that consumed the cabin in season 2 continues to unfold. Since its premiere on February 14, 2025, the third season offers drama and survival themes as the survivors must face their past as well as their present.

With the brutal winter behind them, their internal struggles become the focus as tensions rise. Available for streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime, the latest episodes promise shocking twists that will keep viewers hooked.

Disclaimer: The article is based on speculations.

Reddit users have been buzzing with theories about who might have set the fire in Yellowjackets season 3. Several possibilities have emerged as the survivors' memories and motivations are put under the microscope.

Fans have speculated on a range of suspects, from the sleepwalking Tai to Crystal's mysterious fate. Although Coach Ben was first under fire, fans are looking at other individuals who might have had a more sinister motivation. On Reddit, these ideas have generated heated debates and some even propose supernatural influences at work.

The burning question of Yellowjackets season 3's storyline begs: who actually started the fire that destroyed the cabin? The several suspects are still being discussed among fans, each theory adding another layer of mystery to an already convoluted plot.

Who burned down the cabin in Yellowjackets season 3?

The fire that consumed the cabin in Yellowjackets season 3 has become a major plot point. Initially, Coach Ben was blamed, but this theory is increasingly questioned as the series progresses.

With some characters like Natalie trying to defend Coach Ben, the survivors set him on trial in season three, episode four. Though there are accusations against him, the theory that Ben started the fire seems less plausible than it did in past episodes. Still, the argument is far from finished since other characters could become involved.

Could Tai be the culprit?

One of the leading theories about who started the fire centers on Tai, who may have set it while sleepwalking. Tai's plot already revolves around sleepwalking, and her split personality disorder is central to her actions.

There is a lot of interest around her possibly starting the fire during one of her episodes. Given her unusual visions, including a link to "Other Tai," the theory that Tai's unconscious state caused the fire is starting to appeal among supporters.

The Crystal theory

Another theory involves Crystal, who, after being pushed off a cliff by Misty in season 2, seems to have mysteriously disappeared. The show suggests she might have survived the fall, and some viewers have hypothesized Crystal might have started the fire.

The notion that Misty might be trying to hide her activities by implying that Crystal could have started the fire strengthens this theory. However, given the state of Crystal's body after the fall, most fans agree that this theory is unlikely, though still intriguing.

Shauna's possible motive

Shauna has been under increasing pressure throughout the series, especially after the traumatic events involving Jackie's death and the subsequent cannibalism. Some Reddit users have identified Shauna as the person behind the fire, implying that her psychological disintegration could have resulted in the destructive deed.

According to the theory, Shauna might have started the fire to deflect focus from herself and punish the others by experiencing guilt about Jackie's death and mental state breakdown. This theory emphasizes her isolation and her declining perspective of reality, which might have influenced her behavior.

Also read: Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 ending explained: Was Coach Ben Scott guilty?

All about Yellowjackets season 3

Yellowjackets season 3 takes the story of the survivors to new and darker heights. The show keeps looking at the psychological effects of their wilderness time as well as how it strains their relationships and personal lives.

As their buried secrets threaten to come to light, the adult survivors today deal even more intensely inside. The creepy atmosphere of the show and its sophisticated characters make every fresh insight an exciting event for viewers.

Season 3's past chronology explores the dynamics among the survivors as they keep fighting for survival. Winter, at last behind them, presents fresh difficulties for the group.

Mistrust develops among the survivors, and their inner conflicts compromise their chances of rescue. The issue of leadership becomes vital, and it is obvious that the group might not be as cohesive as it once was as conflicts increase.

The present-day storyline adds another layer of mystery as the women of Yellowjackets struggle with the psychological scars left by their traumatic experiences.

Lottie's return to the mental hospital and the fresh threats developing force the survivors to face the darkness still haunting them. Yellowjackets season 3 promises to be yet another emotional rollercoaster with surprising turns as new characters arrive and old ones face their demons.

All released episodes of Yellowjackets season 3 are now available to stream on Paramount Plus with Showtime.

