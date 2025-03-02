What happens to Coach Ben in Yellowjackets season 3?

Yellowjackets season 3 premiered on February 14, 2025, on Paramount+ with Showtime and aired on Showtime two days later. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the thriller drama series continues the harrowing story of a girls’ soccer team that survives a plane crash in the Canadian wilderness.

Ad

Comprising Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, and Steven Krueger as Coach Ben, the critically praised series boasts an ensemble cast. Produced by Showtime Networks, the third season sharpens the hardships of the survivors by stretching their moral and psychological boundaries even more.

The show tracks two timelines: the present-day fallout for those who survived and the survivalist horrors of the 1990s. The group looks to deploy even more drastic measures of survival as their desperation in the wilderness intensifies. Season 3 looks at the psychological effects, supernatural components, and moral decline of the survivors as they travel into more sinister ground.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

In Yellowjackets season 3, Coach Ben’s fate takes a drastic turn. At the start of the season, the girls believe he died in the winter, but he has actually been hiding in Javi’s cave. His discovery by Mari leads to his capture and trial.

Still reeling from their losses and hunger, the survivors choose his fate via a simulated trial modeled like a courtroom drama. He is found guilty of attempted murder notwithstanding his attempts to prove his innocence.

Ad

The survivors have to choose whether to kill him or figure another way to use him for their survival given the approaching famine.

Coach Ben’s fate in Yellowjackets season 3

Ad

The trial and conviction

To ascertain whether Coach Ben was accountable for setting their cabin on fire, the group holds a trial after he is apprehended. Adopting their distorted perception of justice, the young survivors designate Misty as the defense lawyer and Taissa as the prosecutor. The rule that a two-thirds majority is required for conviction is established by Natalie, who is the judge because she is the Antler Queen.

Initially, Misty presents a strong case in Ben’s defense, arguing that there is no concrete evidence against him. However, the prosecution, led by Taissa and later fueled by Shauna’s impassioned speech, gradually convinces more survivors of his guilt.

Ad

Lottie, Travis, and Akilah eventually shift their stance, and Ben is declared guilty of attempted murder.

Also Read: Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

What happens after the verdict?

Ad

After the trial, Ben is tied up and taken back to a makeshift pen. His future is still unknown since Natalie, who first sought to shield him, now has to make decisions. The survivors must decide whether to keep him alive as a prisoner, apply his survival skills to their benefit, or kill him as food supply runs low.

The group’s history of cannibalism suggests that Ben might not survive much longer. The psychological pressure and their belief in supernatural forces influence their decisions, making it more likely that his death is imminent.

Ad

Ben’s previous opposition to eating human flesh makes the idea of the group consuming him an ironic and tragic possibility.

Read More: Yellowjackets season 3: The Man With No Eyes' origin explained

The implications of Coach Ben’s conviction

A still from Yellowjackets season 3 (Image via Showtime)

A test of morality and superstition

Ad

The trial and conviction of Coach Ben highlight the survivors’ growing detachment from rational thought. The supernatural presence in the wilderness gets more noticeable over the season, which shapes the group's choices. The abrupt agreement of Lottie, Travis, and Akilah to convict Ben points to the possibility of the power influencing their decision.

Shauna's manipulation and increasing command over the group, meanwhile, serve as more evidence of the changing power structures. Her impassioned speech, which eventually influences the group's viewpoint, implies that psychological anguish and personal grudges have taken the place of reasoned judgment.

Ad

The possibility of cannibalism

Coach Ben's belief sustains a somber theory that the team may devour him. His survival is still doubtful because he is not mentioned in the current timeline. Since the survivors' decline into cannibalism has already been portrayed in the show, it is likely that they will turn to Ben for food as their hunger increases.

Ben is now a prime target because of his opposition to their actions, which once gave him a moral compass. According to the survivors' prior experiences, they might defend eating him as a necessary sacrifice if they believe he is disposable.

Ad

Also Read: Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5: Release date, cast, plot, and everything else there is to know

The final decision and its aftermath

Ad

Natalie’s dilemma

Natalie has considerable control over the group because she is the Antler Queen. Given her prior attempts to shield Ben, she is obviously torn about his destiny. She is under pressure from the group to make a decision, forcing her to choose between her survival needs and her morals.

Natalie runs the risk of losing control of the group if she chooses to spare him. But if she kills him, it might be the first step toward her becoming a brutal boss. Her choice will probably have a significant impact on the dynamics of the group going forward.

Ad

The survivors’ next move

A still from Yellowjackets season 3 (Image via Showtime)

His conviction highlights the survivors' decline into barbarism, regardless of Coach Ben's fate. The group's lack of humanity is demonstrated by their readiness to sentence one of their own without hard evidence. Their behavior will only worsen as they fight against malnutrition, paranoia, and supernatural forces.

Ad

Ben's execution would represent yet another sacrifice in the group's fight for survival. He may be compelled to live under continual observation with little opportunity for escape if he survives.

In any case, his tale is heartbreaking and demonstrates how the wilderness keeps eroding the moral fiber of the survivors.

Read More: How to watch Yellowjackets season 3? Streaming and broadcast details explored

New episodes of Yellowjackets season 3 will be available on every Friday at 3 am ET, on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE