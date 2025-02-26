Yellowjackets season 3: The Man With No Eyes' origin explained

Yellowjackets season 3 continues to further the show's enigmactic nature. Focusing on the survivors of a plane crash and seeing how their lives turned out in the future, the show keeps presenting interesting questions and theories that keep viewers hooked. One of those questions just happens to be the origins of the Man With No Eyes who continues to haunt Tai.

Ad

The origins behind The Man With No Eyes is finally answered in Yellowjackets season 3. The man who appears with dark hair, a suit, pale skin, and two holes for eye sockets, has his origins explained this season and it's not exactly the explanation fans may have expected.

While some might have hoped for him to be some kind of supernatural entity, in reality he is a man who appeared in an ice cream advertisement that Tai saw as a child.

Ad

Trending

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

The Man With No Eyes' origins explained in Yellowjackets season 3

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Man With No Eyes first appeared in season 1 of the show. He appeared to Tai first in a flashback to when her grandmother was dying. While the Man With No Eyes has continued to appear in season 1 and season 2 of the show, his true origins were always left a mystery. That was until now when Yellowjackets season 3 finally explained who he is and the mystery behind him.

While many fans thought that he may carry a supernatural essence to him, the Man With No Eyes is simply someone who Tai first saw in a commercial for a local ice cream parlor. When Tai and Van, in the present time, are watching a recording of Pee-wee's Playhouse from the 1980s, an advertisement for the ice cream parlor comes on the TV.

Ad

There, Tai encounters the Man With No Eyes again and realizes that he is just a mascot for the ice cream parlor. In the advertisements, the Man With No Eyes is just a normal man who is ordering an ice cream, and the advertisement explains that their ice cream is so good that it will make your eyes pop out—hence the image of the man having no eyes.

Tai later realizes that the reason this vision continues to haunt her is that she saw it as a child. The image of the man having no eyes is a little uncomfortable to say the least—but at least Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3 explains why that's the case.

Ad

It's still possible that the Man With No Eyes may have a deeper meaning in Yellowjackets season 3

Expand Tweet

Ad

Even though the origins of the Man With No Eyes may be something that Tai may have experienced as a kid, it is still clear that Yellowjackets season 3 is setting him up to have a deeper meaning. Given that he is just an ice cream mascot, he has continued to haunt Tai since she was a kid, and it wouldn't sit right if this was the culmination of everything so far.

Ad

Especially given the fact that he has been a vision since seasons 1 and 2, and also the fact that he showed up during Tai's grandmother's death, it certainly looks like there is more to him than meets the eye.

For further updates on Yellowjackets season 3, stay tuned with us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback