Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 is set to release on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 12 am PT / 3 am ET on Paramount+ for subscribers with the Showtime plan. Viewers who watch on cable will have to wait until Sunday, March 2, 2025, for its network premiere.

Ad

A high school girls' soccer team's plane crashes in the woods. The survivors have to deal with harsh conditions, hunger, and mental breakdowns. The show has two timelines: one in the past shows their fight to stay alive, and the other in the present shows them dealing with the trauma of their time in the wilderness.

The two timelines unfold with psychological elements, mysteries, and unexpected developments. Since Javi's sad death, the survivors' past timeline has taken a dark turn in Yellowjackets season 3. Right now, in the present, things are getting really bad between the adult characters.

Ad

Trending

The next episode seems to be intense and emotional as the characters deal with scary hallucinations, possible supernatural influences, and deep-seated guilt.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Yellowjackets season 3.

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 releases on February 28, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 12 am PT / 3 am ET for streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime. Those who watch the show on cable television will need to wait until Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Here's a breakdown of the release schedule across different time zones:

Regions Release Day & Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Friday, February 28 12:00 am PT USA (Eastern Time) Friday, February 28 3:00 am ET Brazil (BRT) Friday, February 28 5:00 am BRT UK (BST) Friday, February 28 8:00 am BST Central Europe (CET) Friday, February 28 9:00 am CET India (IST) Friday, February 28 1:30 pm IST South Africa (SAST) Friday, February 28 10:00 am SAST Philippines (PHT) Friday, February 28 4:00 pm PHT Australia (ACDT) Friday, February 28 6:30 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) Friday, February 28 9:00 pm NZST

Ad

Where to watch Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4

Viewers who have a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription can watch Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 on Paramount+ on February 28, 2025. Those with only a Showtime subscription can catch the episode on the network on March 2, 2025. The episode is scheduled to be aired on Showtime at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3 recap

Ad

Episode 3, titled Them's the Brakes, was full of intense drama and shocking turns. It was mostly about Coach Ben and Mari's standoff in the woods. Coach Ben got Mari locked up, and she tried to trick him. But they got into a fight that ended with bear spray. She finally got away and led the group back to where he was hiding, setting up a big fight for later episodes.

At the same time, Taissa and Van's story took a supernatural turn. After learning that Van's cancer had stopped spreading, Tai revealed that a waiter from the restaurant they dined had died mysteriously.

Ad

They thought that the wilderness was asking them to make sacrifices so that they could stay alive. They saw things and heard strange noises that made them think that something evil was controlling their lives, and their fears grew.

In the present, Shauna and Lottie get into a fight because Lottie is getting too close to Callie. Shauna was mad when Lottie gave Callie Jackie's old necklace. After a dangerous car accident, Misty also fights with Shauna.

Ad

At the end of the episode, the survivors find Coach's hiding place, getting ready for a tense showdown in episode 4. With hallucinations, survival problems, and dark supernatural themes, episode 3 set the stage for shocking news.

What to expect from Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4?

Ad

Things are expected to get worse in Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4, titled 12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis. The survivors may have to deal with the effects of the previous episode. The search for Coach Ben may get tougher, and some characters will wonder if he should be allowed to live. As the need to stay alive grows, the thought of making another sacrifice may come to mind.

At the same time, the mystery surrounding the supernatural parts grows. Tai and Van's strange discovery that the waiter died at the same time that Van's health got better could make them believe in the wilderness's power even more.

Ad

The survivors' hallucinations in episode 3 make it seem like they might need to make another sacrifice to the force that is controlling their fate.

In this timeline, Shauna's fight with Lottie is most likely going to be the main event. Callie is getting closer to Lottie, so Shauna may have to do something very bad to keep her daughter safe. Misty's growing anger could also lead to a surprise turn of events.

Ad

The episode may give significant answers to the show's ongoing mysteries while building tension for future episodes as the adult survivors deal with their demons from the past.

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 will be available on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback