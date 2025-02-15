Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

More drama and mystery await the wilderness survivors in the upcoming Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3, with an impending reunion in the present-day timeline. The show is structured around two timelines, one in the 1990s when they were stranded in the wilderness and another several decades later, with their adult counterparts still dealing with the aftermath of their shared traumatic experience.

Ad

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3 releases on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 3:00 am ET for those watching in the US via SHOWTIME. In the upcoming episode, adult Shauna will continue to deal with a stalker, while the teen Shauna forms an unlikely relationship with a fellow Yellowjacket, Melissa.

From the editing at the end of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 2, the next episode could reveal that there is someone else who made it out of the wilderness alive besides those currently known. It teases more twists and turns as the survivors continue to grapple with the consequences of their past actions, including an inquisitive daughter.

Ad

Trending

When will Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3 be released?

Ad

After a two-episode premiere, the survival horror series will now switch to a traditional one-episode-per-week release. It means Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3 will be airing next Friday, February 21, 2025, at midnight Pacific Time or 3:00 am Eastern Standard Time.

However, release timings can vary from one region to another. Viewers can refer to the table for the exact release dates and times for when the next episode airs in selected major time zones worldwide.

Ad

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday, February 21, 2025 12:00 am Central Time Friday, February 21, 2025

02:00 am Eastern Time Friday, February 21, 2025

03:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 21, 2025

08:00 am Central European Time Friday, February 21, 2025

09:00 am Eastern European Time Friday, February 21, 2025

10:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, February 21, 2025

01:30 pm Japan Standard Time Friday, February 21, 2025

05:00 pm

Ad

Please note that these release timings are based on daylight saving time.

Where to watch Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3

Like the 2-episode premiere, Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3 will have a streaming release day before it debuts on SHOWTIME. It will first stream on Paramount+ on the scheduled release date before it airs on SHOWTIME the following Sunday, February 23.

However, it's worth noting that Yellowjackets season 3 is only available to watch for those subscribed to the premium Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. Standard Paramount+ subscriptions won't have access to the series.

Ad

Read more: Is Yellowjackets available on Netflix?

A brief recap of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 2

Ad

In Yellowjackets season 3 episode 2, which is part of the 2-episode premiere of the season, adult Shauna was dealing with her daughter Callie, who has many questions about what happened in the wilderness; Lottie, who just came straight out of a mental facility; and a stalker.

And based on the editing of the Yellowjackets season 3 episode 2's ending, Shauna might very well know the person stalking her. Back in the wilderness timeline, something happened between her teen self and Melissa, who was following her like a stalker.

Ad

Misty was still eager to follow her friends' every beck and call despite them seemingly not caring about her, putting a strain on her relationship with Walter. Tai and Van were also still dealing with the latter's terminal cancer, but unknown to Van, their dine-and-dash ended with the waiter, who was running after them, having a heart attack and dying.

Meanwhile, in the wilderness timeline, Coach Ben is revealed to be still alive. He had Mari hostage in case she returned to the others and told them where he was. The others were also starting to question teen Natalie being the Antler Queen because of her choices.

Ad

Read more: Yellowjackets season 2 recap

What to expect in Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3

Ad

The next episode of Yellowjackets season 3, titled Them's the Brakes, teases a new revelation that is expected to bring the survivors' lives into more chaos. Besides those currently known to have survived the wilderness years ago, someone else also made it out alive—Melissa.

Moreover, with Callie and Lottie in close proximity, the inquisitive teen is bound to uncover some of what happened to her mother and her teammates in the wilderness. The official synopsis, teasing what comes next in Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3, reads:

Ad

"A hostile reunion ignites chaos among former teammates, while Lottie's behavior gives Callie unexpected insights into her mom's dark history. Meanwhile, Tai and Van face consequences for their past actions."

Per the show's IMDb page, Hilary Swank, a new addition to the Yellowjackets season 3 cast, will finally be joining the crew. And while her role has been kept secret, she appears to be playing the older version of Melissa.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Yellowjackets season 3 and similar shows as 2025 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback