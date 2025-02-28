How many girls survived in Yellowjackets? Explained

Yellowjackets is currently in its third season, continuing the overarching stories of a girl's football team trying to survive the wilderness after a plane crash and their present-day lives 25 years after the tragic events. The series isn't done shedding more light on the mysterious happenings in the Ontario wilderness after the plane crash in 1996, like who came out of the woods alive, who had to sacrifice themselves, and who died.

Ad

So far, there are seven confirmed survivors in Yellowjackets, six girls and one boy. The first five confirmed survivors as adults in the first season were Shauna, Misty, Taissa, Natalie, and Travis. However, each season reveals more survivors, like Lottie in the season 1 finale and Van in season 2.

By the time the third season arrived on February 14, 2025, Travis was already dead, being the first of the survivors to die in the present-day timeline, and so was Natalie. Season 3 also teases another shocking reveal of a possible new survivor.

Ad

Trending

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

Shauna, Misty, Taissa, and Lottie are among the 7 who survived the wilderness in Yellowjackets

In the present-day timeline in the first season, five of those who were in the wilderness were confirmed to have survived. There's Shauna Sadecki, who ended up the father of the baby she lost in the woods, Jeff. Misty also survived the woods and is now a nurse, but is still trying to earn the rest of the girls' friendship despite being left out most of the time.

Ad

Ad

Other of the five confirmed survivors were Taissa, who still harbors psychological scars from their time in the wilderness, Natalie, who is struggling with addiction as an adult, and Travis, the only man who survived the wilderness, so far.

In the Yellowjackets season 1 finale, the survivors found out that Lottie also survived the woods many years ago, although she didn't appear in the series until the season 2 premiere. In the present day, she's leading a cult and her visions have only gotten stronger.

Ad

The second season also revealed the seventh known survivor in the series—Van. Against all odds, Van managed to survive the wilderness, so far, at least. Because while her survival is good news, she was also diagnosed with cancer as an adult and only has a few months to live.

Travis dies in season 1

Ad

Out of the seven confirmed survivors in the series, only five are still alive by the time Yellowjackets season 3 rolled out. Travis was the first to die after allegedly taking his own life. When Natalie and Misty found him, he was already dead and it was ruled as a suicide, although Natalie, who developed romantic feelings with Travis, doesn't believe that he took his own life.

Season 2 revealed that it was an accident. Travis wanted to get as close to death as he could to confront the darkness within him. He hung himself using a crane and tasked Lottie to lower him down, but the buttons on the crane got stuck, so Lottie couldn't lower him.

Ad

Natalie dies in season 2

Natalie dies in another ritualistic hunt in the Yellowjackets season 2 finale, although it was also an accident like what happened to Travis. As the group initiates a hunting ritual in Lottie's compound, Misty accidentally injects her with a lethal dose of phenobarbital that was supposed to be for another character named Lisa.

She died in Misty's arms and as life slowly drains out of her body, Natalia is transported back into the memory of when she was in the wilderness with Javi and Lottie—when she let Javi die to save her own life.

Ad

Catch the latest episodes of the third season of Yellowjackets every Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback