Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 ending explained: Was Coach Ben Scott guilty?

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4, released on February 28, 2025, continues the intense saga of the girls who survived a plane crash and their harrowing experiences in the wilderness. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, this episode pushes viewers closer into the characters' mental states.

Ad

With the main plot centered on a dramatic trial and shocking turns preparing the ground for future turmoil, Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 marks a turning point in the season. The last scene exposes an unexpected turn of events none of which anyone anticipated: Lottie is discovered dead under unexplained circumstances.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4.

Tensions are high in Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 as Coach Ben Scott's fate is decided by a trial headed by the girls alleging, he started the fatal fire. The group suffers a sad turning point when Coach's trial findings show he is guilty in the end.

Ad

Trending

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

The fate of Coach Scott in Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4: A guilt-fueled trial

A still from Yellowjackets season 3 (Image via Paramount+)

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 centers around the trial of Coach Ben Scott, whose survival and subsequent disappearance have raised suspicions among the remaining girls.

Ad

Under Natalie's leadership, the girls conduct a trial early in the episode to find Coach Ben, who has been avoiding the group as he is guilty of burning down their refuge. Misty acts as a defense attorney for Ben and demonstrates that the charges against him are unfounded.

During the trial, Ben makes a compelling case, stating that he never intended to harm any of the girls. He explains he sought comfort far from the group since he was afraid he would be the next victim following the terrible death of Javi.

Ad

Though some of the girls start to cry during his emotional speech, Shauna, motivated by her residual guilt and frustration, argues Coach is guilty. This conflict ends in a change: most of the group votes to convict Coach Scott even though there is not any convincing proof.

The trial highlights the group's desperation for answers, and it’s clear that the decision to convict Coach has more to do with their fractured trust and collective trauma than any actual wrongdoing on his part.

Ad

Ultimately, Coach is sentenced by the group, but the ominous sense that this event may not be the end of his story hangs over the group’s decision.

Read More: Yellowjackets season 3: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

The darkening of Lottie: Is she the next victim?

A still from Yellowjackets season 3 (Image via Paramount+)

While the trial plays out in the wilderness timeline, the adult timeline reveals the unsettling unraveling of Lottie’s fate. Living a quiet life, Lottie turns into a focal point for the other characters as they battle their own guilt and the existence of the so-called "Darkness."

Ad

Lottie is seen in the episode apologizing in front of a mirror, but it's not clear to whom this apology is aimed. This quick look into her psyche points to unresolved problems that may be connected to her leadership position and the collective trauma of the group.

In the final moments of the episode, the camera cuts to a shocking and disturbing scene. While looking at a lead, Misty comes upon a post on a citizen detective app showing a dead body surrounded by candles.

Ad

She clicks on the picture, and her dead form shows up. Lottie's body is discovered in a ceremonial environment, eyes wide open suggesting she might have been the victim of foul play. Given Lottie had been organizing something sinister before her passing, the reveal is eerie.

At this point, it’s clear that Lottie’s death isn’t a random occurrence but likely part of a larger, darker plan. The group's collective plunge into lunacy is quickening, and the loss of yet another Yellowjacket heightens the growing stress. The issue now is who killed Lottie and what part the darkness plays in this progressively turbulent society.

Ad

Also Read: How long were the Yellowjackets stranded in the Canadian wilderness? Explained

The return of ghost Jackie: A haunting reality for Shauna

A still from Yellowjackets season 3 (Image via Paramount+)

Another crucial subplot of episode 4 revolves around Shauna, who continues to be haunted by the ghost of Jackie. Shauna's psychological disintegration has always revolved mostly around her guilt over Jackie's death in the wilderness; in this episode, it takes a horrific turn. While in a nursing home, Shauna gets caught in a walk-in freezer and starts to see Jackie.

Ad

The ghost of Jackie taunts Shauna, reminding her of the tragic end she met in the wilderness. Jackie mocks Shauna for her failure to prevent her death and makes pointed remarks about Shauna's own decisions after the crash.

This interaction is an embodiment of Shauna's inner guilt, and the hallucinations leave her questioning whether the supernatural forces in the wilderness still have a grip on her.

Ultimately, Shauna is freed from the freezer, but the lasting impact of this encounter is clear. Her belief in “karma,” as suggested by her husband Jeff, grows. Shauna adopts a cat to atone for her past mistakes. However, the haunting experience shows that Shauna's redemption will be difficult and her past will haunt her.

Ad

Read More: Where was Yellowjackets season 3 filmed? Filming locations and other production details

The darkness: A sinister force at play

A still from Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 (Image via Paramount+)

Throughout the episode, the concept of the "Darkness" remains a key theme. Tai and Van conduct a strange experiment involving a Queen of Hearts card, trying to determine if the Darkness still has a hold on them.

Ad

Their experiment results in a man picking up the card, confirming their conviction that supernatural powers are still active. The entire episode is tinged with this sense of approaching catastrophe, which culminates in the startling turn around Lottie's death.

Read More: Yellowjackets season 3: The Man With No Eyes' origin explained

As the series continues, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the Darkness isn’t just a figment of the girls' imagination but a malevolent force that could be directly influencing their actions.

Ad

Tai's unsettling behavior and Van's unstable health suggest that the darkness might have already claimed another victim in Lottie. The next episodes will surely address the issue of who—or what—is behind Lottie's death, but the ramifications are terrifying: the darkness might be guiding them into lethal sacrifices to survive.

Also Read: Yellowjackets season 3 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

What does Lottie's death mean?

A still from Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 (Image via Paramount+)

The tragic ending of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 leaves viewers with more questions than answers. Lottie's death hurts the survivors and changes the storyline for future episodes. With the loss of Lottie, the core group continues to fracture, and suspicions about her murder will rise.

Ad

The growing conflict inside the group combined with the supernatural forces at work guarantees even more turns, betrayals, and disclosures on the road ahead. Viewers should expect a thorough exploration of the riddles around Lottie's death and the actual nature of the Darkness stalking them all as the show moves forward.

Read More: What time will Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 be available to watch? Release timings for all regions

New episodes of Yellowjackets season 3 will be available to stream on Showtime and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback