What time will Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 be available to watch? Release timings for all regions

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 will be released on February 28, 2025, at midnight PT/ 3 AM ET on Paramount+. The episode will be available for Showtime subscribers starting March 2, 2025, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

The episode, titled 12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis, continues the show’s exploration of the tension between the adult survivors and the girls in the past timeline. Fans will require the Paramount+ with Showtime plan to stream the episode before it airs on Showtime.

Yellowjackets season 3 keeps exploring the unknown about what follows the crash. In the present timeline, tensions among the adult survivors are at an all-time high, while in the past timeline, the girls are surviving yet another terrible winter in the wilderness.

Particularly with Jeff getting more screen time, the episode is likely to untangle more of the convoluted relationships among the characters. Viewers should expect the usual twists, emotional challenges, and threatening messages.

The episode 4 will cover past unresolved problems, including Coach Ben's challenges and the threatening hallucinations brought on by the poison gas in the cave. This episode marks a turning point in the plot since the characters have to make important decisions and deal with the consequences of past behavior.

Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on your location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 release time for all regions

Here’s the release schedule for Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4 across major regions in the USA:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) February 28 3:00 AM Central Standard Time (CST) February 28 2:00 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) February 28 1:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) February 28 12:00 AM

Plot of Yellowjackets season 3

In Yellowjackets season 3, the characters are confronting both psychological and physical challenges. In the past timeline, the girls are facing their second winter in the wilderness. Tensions increase and old wounds reopen as resources run low.

In the present timeline, meanwhile, the adult survivors are still adjusting to their trauma. New mysteries, including the unusual events in the cave, add layers of mystery and discomfort. The next episodes will clarify the supernatural aspects hinted at; thus, enhancing the mystery of "the Wilderness."

As the adult survivors' relationships deteriorate, their lives are further complicated by new, dangerous events. Episode 4 will explore the trial teased in the trailer, and with Jeff taking center stage, the dynamics between the characters will shift. The tension in both timelines is palpable, with the girls’ escalating anger and the adults' simmering conflicts setting the stage for darker developments.

What happened in Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3

The episode 3 left fans on a cliffhanger, as it wrapped up with a life-threatening situation for some of the survivors. Coach Ben, his existential crisis, and his part in the group took front stage in episode 3.

Simultaneously, more thorough investigation of the enigmatic events in the cave revealed possible supernatural components influencing the characters. Strange hallucinations brought on by the poison gas in the cave added a terrifying layer to the girls' tale of survival.

In the present timeline, the episode explored further complications between the adult survivors, especially regarding Shauna’s increasingly tense interactions with those around her.

All the released episodes of the third season of Yellowjackets are now available on Paramount+ and Showtime.

