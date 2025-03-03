Who is the Pit Girl in Yellowjackets season 3? Explored

Yellowjackets season 3 premiered on February 14, 2025, on Paramount+ with Showtime and will conclude on April 11, 2025. The survival drama series debuted with its first season on November 14, 2021, and returned for its second season on March 26, 2023.

Ad

Yellowjackets is created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson and produced by Tayah Geist, Warren Hanna, Kathy Gilroy, and Katherine Kearns.

The Pit Girl, who gets eaten up by her fellow survivors in a sacrificial ritual, has intrigued fans since the show's beginning. However, the showrunners have not offered any conclusive answers about the Pit Girl's identity as of this writing. As per the show's latest developments, the most likely contender for the Pit Girl seems to be Mari. However, that can easily change over the upcoming episodes.

Ad

Trending

The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Yellowjackets tells the narrative of a team of wildly talented high-school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they have attempted to piece back together."

Ad

Unpacking the identity of the Pit Girl in Yellowjackets season 3

Ad

The opening moments of Yellowjackets season 1 showcase a young, unnamed brunette girl running through the snowy forest before falling into a pit lined with stakes. She is later devoured by a group of mask-wearing Yellowjackets in a cannibalistic ritual. Since then, fans have been curious to learn the Pit Girl's identity, and it has become one of the show's most enduring mysteries.

Jackie's death from hypothermia at the end of season 1 crosses her off the potential list. So, does Laura Lee and Crystal, who all died before the events of the pit scene. Moreover, the Pit Girl can't be Shauna, Natalie, Misty, Taissa, Lottie, or Van since they all survived the wilderness and are alive in the present day.

Ad

The only remaining characters are Mari, Melissa, and Gen. Out of the three, Mari seems like the most likely candidate due to her tense history with Shauna and Misty.

Moreover, Yellowjackets season 3 provides some clues about her identity. The show's third season opens with Mari's frantic chase through the forest in the summertime. She is being chased by Shauna in a version of the game capture the flag, which they call capture the bone. Later in the first episode, she is seen falling into the same pit and dislocating her leg.

Ad

However, Yellowjackets season 2 revealed that the victims for the sacrificial ritual are chosen randomly with a card game. Hence, it's too soon to confirm the Pit Girl's identity, as it can easily be someone else except Mari.

Also read: Yellowjackets season 3: Full list of cast in the series

What happens in Yellowjackets season 3?

Ad

In the 1990s timeline of Yellowjackets season 3, Ben finds a pit filled with a KUH survival box and, after emptying the supplies, uses the pit to trap animals. Sadly, Mari falls into the pit and injures her leg. Ben rescues her and holds her hostage in his cave as leverage against the team, who wrongly blame him for burning down the cabin.

When Mari escapes and heads back to the camp in episode 3, she notifies the others of Ben's location. Soon, they find Ben, drag him back to the camp, and hold a trial to determine whether he is guilty of burning down the cabin. After Shauna forces everyone to vote against him, Ben is found guilty and seen awaiting his dire fate.

Ad

In the present-day timeline, the Yellowjackets mourn Natalie's death. Taissa looks after Van following her cancer diagnosis. When they go dining together and leave without paying, the waiter who follows them suffers a heart attack and dies. Soon after, Van finds out that her cancer has stopped spreading, making Taissa think that the waiter's sudden death somehow gave Van a new lease of life.

Elsewhere, Lottie stays with Shauna and Jeff and gets close to their teenage daughter, Callie. However, she has a negative influence on the young girl. After a series of bad experiences, Shauna and Jeff volunteer at Misty's residential home to offset their bad karma.

Ad

Also read: Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5: Release date, cast, plot, and everything else there is to know

All episodes of Yellowjackets season 3 can be streamed on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE