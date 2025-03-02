Who is Sophie Thatcher? Meet the actor playing Natalie in Yellowjackets season 3

Yellowjackets season 3 premiered on February 14, 2025, and featured several old and new actors. Among them was Sophie Thatcher, who has had quite the run at the films recently. Thatcher, who plays the teenage version of Natalie "Nat" Scatorccio in Yellowjackets season 3, has appeared in several renowned movies in the past couple of years.

Ad

These include The Boogeyman (2023), Heretic (2024), and Companion (2025). In Companion, Thatcher played one of the lead characters. Her role in the horror-comedy film was lauded and helped establish her as a true scream queen.

Besides the ones mentioned, Sophie Thatcher was also associated with several other projects that helped her rise to prominence. This included Chicago Med, When the Streetlights Go On, and The Book of Boba Fett.

Everything there is to know about Yellowjackets season 3 actor Sophie Thatcher

Ad

Trending

Sophie Thatcher (full name: Sophie Bathsheba Thatcher) was born on October 18, 2000, in Chicago, Illinois. She has a brother named Alexander and two sisters, Emma and Ellie (identical twin sister). Raised in a Mormon household, she is thought to have distanced herself from the church, although she hasn't publicly confirmed this.

Thatcher began her acting career in 2015 and has been active in the industry ever since. One of her early roles was in the police procedural series Chicago P.D., where she made a guest appearance as Carolyn Clifford in one of the episodes.

Ad

The same year, she also guest-starred in The Exorcist, portraying a younger version of Regan MacNeil. In 2018, she appeared on Chicago Med as Deb, a role she played across four episodes of the show.

Ad

Her film debut came in 2018 with Prospect, where she took on the role of Cee, sharing screen space with well-known actors such as Pedro Pascal and Jay Duplass. The following year, she was seen in The Tomorrow Man as Jeanine. In 2020, she played Becky Monroe, one of the main characters, in the series When the Streetlights Go On.

Starting in 2021, Thatcher began appearing in Yellowjackets as the teenage version of Natalie Scatorccio, one of the pivotal characters in the show. In 2022, she appeared in The Book of Boba Fett as Drash and in the film Blink as Mary.

Ad

In 2023, she starred in The Boogeyman as Sadie Harper. In 2024, she was seen in the films MaXXXine and Heretic, where she played the roles of an FX Artist and Sister Barnes, respectively. In 2025, Thatcher took on the role of Iris, one of the leading characters in the film Companion.

When does the next episode of Yellowjackets season 3 air?

Ad

Since its premiere on February 14, 2025, Yellowjackets season 3 has already completed a four-episode run. The show's fifth episode is scheduled to be released on Showtime on March 7, 2025.

Titled Did Tai Do That?, Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5's plot will pick up from where it left off in the previous episode. Those who watched the show's last episode will be aware that several parallel storylines involving multiple characters were explored in the episode.

However, most of these storylines did not receive closure. The upcoming episode of the show is expected to explore that and much more.

Ad

Yellowjackets season 3, episodes 1 to 4, are available for streaming on Paramount Plus with Showtime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE