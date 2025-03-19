How many episodes are in Yellowjackets Season 3? Episode count and more details explored

After a long wait of almost two years, Yellowjackets Season 3 premiered on Showtime and Paramount+ on February 14, 2025, with its first two episodes. This new season continues to follow the lives of the teenagers who are stranded in the Canadian wilderness in the 1990s after a plane crash. Meanwhile, the adult versions of the survivors navigate through their lives facing new challenges.

Unlike Season 2 which had nine episodes, Yellowjackets Season 3 has 10 episodes. So far, six episodes have been released and the next one is scheduled for release on March 23, 2025. Jennifer Morrison has directed the upcoming episode from a script by Alisha Brophy and Ameni Rozsa.

Release schedule for Yellowjackets Season 3

The third season has 10 episodes and the first two episodes premiered on February 14, 2025. It was followed by a weekly release on Paramount+ every Friday at midnight Pacific Time. The Season 3 finale will air on April 11, 2025.

Here is the complete release schedule for the episodes:

Episode Number Episode Title Episode Release Date 1 It Girl February 14, 2025 2 Dislocation February 14, 2025 3 Them's the Brakes February 21, 2025 4 12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis February 28, 2025 5 Did Tai Do That? March 7, 2025 6 Thanksgiving (Canada) March 14, 2025 7 Croak March 21, 2025 8 A Normal, Boring Life March 28, 2025 9 How the Story Ends April 4, 2025 10 Full Circle April 11, 2025

The first six episodes also aired on the Showtime cable channel on Sundays at 9 PM Eastern Time, with the remaining four episodes scheduled to air weekly until April 13.

How to stream Yellowjackets Season 3?

New episodes of Season 3 will premiere on Paramount+ with the Showtime add-on every Friday. A subscription is required for it and costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. The first two seasons along with the first six episodes of Season 3 are available for streaming on the streaming service.

The rest of the four episodes will first premiere on Paramount+ combined with Showtime on Fridays. Then, the episodes will also be broadcast on the Showtime TV channel on the following Sundays. Showtime is also available as an add-on for Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

Sophie Thatcher opens up about the twist in Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 6

In Episode 6 titled Thanksgiving (Canada), the stranded teenagers step into moral ambiguity, with one crucial scene as Sophie Thatcher's Natalie decides to murder Coach Ben (Steven Kreuger). The murder is more of a mercy killing because Ben was nearly shot in the head in Episode 5 and had to be fed forcefully after he refused to eat.

Exhausted from watching him ask for the same thing again and again over the months, Natalie gave him exactly what he was asking for: death. In the dark of the night with Travis watching out, Natalie entered the pen and stabbed Ben in the heart with a knife after he thanked her in a whisper.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly dated March 14, 2025, Kreuger and Thatcher reflected on how this is a pivotal point in the show. Thatcher also revealed that while she knew that Ben would have to be killed eventually, she was unaware of the character who would be killing him. She said:

"I didn't know who was going to be the one to kill him. I didn't know if it was going to be Misty [Samantha Hanratty] or me, but I think it makes the most sense with my character because I don't know if Misty could have done it."

As for why Natalie was the one to do it, Thatcher said:

"Natalie's a bit more hardened, but also she just has a clearer sense of what's right, and I think all that time she spent with Ben trying to get him to eat, it was out of exhaustion. It was out of just wanting to give him peace and something finally clicked. He's in hell and she just wants peace for him."

Yellowjackets Season 3 is available for streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.

