Since its 2021 release, Yellowjackets, created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, has captivated fans with its dark, thrilling story. It follows a high school girls' football team who survive a plane crash in the wilderness, forcing them to rely on their survival instincts. Years later, the adult survivors still struggle with the lasting effects of their past.

Fans were shocked by Lottie Matthews' sudden death in Yellowjackets season 3. Played by Simone Kessell in the present day, Lottie was a mysterious, spiritual figure who founded a cult-like retreat after her time in the wilderness. Once central to the group's supernatural beliefs, her arc took an unexpected turn, leading to her abrupt exit. Many viewers are frustrated, feeling she was reduced to comic relief and given little screen time despite her importance in season 2.

Simone Kessell herself expressed surprise and sadness over her character's fate. In an interview with Deadline published on February 28, 2025, she revealed that she was not informed directly by the producers about Lottie's death but learned through her agent. Kessell stated,

"I was so shocked. It was really weird... I still don't know why they made that decision."

She added that portraying Lottie was a unique experience and felt that the character had much more potential to explore. The fan reaction started from a Reddit post that stated:

"Rest In Peace Lottie. You didn’t deserve what happened to you. And you didn’t deserve the treatment that the writers gave to you. Simone Kessel as you can see from an interview she gave today is not too pleased, and tbh who can blame her. They killed her off with only a minute of screen time this whole episode. And this season instead of being interesting like she was in season 2, she really just became 'comic relief crazy aunt Lottie'. So odd. Great character wasted in my opinion. And it seems everyone on Yellowjackets social media agrees. This wasn’t done the right way. Not at all."

Fan reactions quickly followed:

Comment byu/No_Two_1627 from discussion inYellowjackets Expand Post

"Nat and Lottie were two of my favourites. Misty better stay living!!" a fan commented.

"I hope she’s the last one to die so I can be like 'I shall never watch thee again, Yellow Jacket 🧐!' but mean it because it’ll be the last episode anyway." commented another.

Several fans also expressed their frustration with how Lottie's storyline was handled. Some were particularly upset about her character's development shift, while others speculated on what her death could mean for the larger narrative. One user noted how much they loved Lottie's character and how they struggled to understand the writers' decision:

Comment byu/No_Two_1627 from discussion inYellowjackets Expand Post

"Adult Lottie became my favorite present-day character this season... Simone is so, so good. I feel like I've been defending the writers about everything each season, but this is the one thing I can't wrap my head around!" @justifieddramaqueen commented.

"It was definitely a waste of a great character and actress. There’s no doubt." @No_Two_162 7 replied.

"Right?!?!? Like I understand they had to kill Nat off, she wanted to leave the show. But why voluntarily get rid of one of your most interesting characters and best actresses? What a weird choice made by the writers." @SuperDuperGoose replied.

Other fans started speculating about how exactly Lottie's death happened, with many refusing to believe that it was an accident. Some predicted that a future episode of Yellowjackets would reveal the true circumstances:

Comment byu/No_Two_1627 from discussion inYellowjackets Expand Post

"Hoping we see it when it’s revealed how exactly she died, because imo someone definitely killed her, and I bet we’ll get a flashback to the act of it." a fan commented.

"She was practicing an apology to someone just before she died. Someone who maybe knew her stairwell vision, and set it up. There will be a flashback at some point, I'm sure. The buildup and execution was so bad and lazy." another replied.

"I absolutely believe someone killed her! The way she was just laying there, with her eyes open and her head all bleeding and shit… I don’t think she just slipped and had an oopsie." @_CharDeeMacDennis_ replied.

Many fans have resorted to social media to express dissatisfaction with how the show treated such an important figure. Some think that losing a complicated character like Lottie undermines the entire plot, while others believe her presence may endure through flashbacks or supernatural themes. Meanwhile, other fans are concerned about how this could affect other significant characters in the future.

Yellowjackets: The Cast and the Story So Far

Since its premiere, Yellowjackets has received high reviews for its ensemble cast, which includes Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress as the adult versions of the show's key survivors. Sophie Nélisse, Samantha Hanratty, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sophie Thatcher represent the younger versions of these characters.

Yellowjackets masterfully moves between past and present, delving into the tragedy of their youthful selves lost in the woods and the strange consequences that follow them into adulthood. The show excels at balancing psychological horror, survival drama, and otherworldly mystery. As the plot progresses, the distinction between hallucination and reality becomes increasingly blurred, making each season an unexpected experience.

Yellowjackets season 2 brought additional complexities, as Lottie re-emerged as a cult-like figure, igniting fresh conflicts among the survivors. A noteworthy enhancement in season 2 was Simone Kessell portraying adult Lottie, a character whose historical spiritual impact rendered her an intriguing mystery.

Nonetheless, her storyline shifted dramatically in Yellowjackets season 3, resulting in a surprising and sudden ending that has ignited debate among viewers. Many believe her character was diminished in comparison to her crucial part in the last season, which has sparked continual discussion regarding the show's trajectory.

With Lottie's fate now in question, viewers are left wondering if her death was really conclusive or if additional details will be disclosed in upcoming episodes. Yellowjackets has a tradition of employing supernatural visions, dream sequences, and hallucinations to obscure the distinctions between life and death, opening up possibilities for theories regarding Lottie's possible return in some way.

As Yellowjackets progresses, fans are eager to see how the story unfolds. Discussions focus on the surviving characters and unanswered questions, like the cult’s deeper meaning and the connection between past and present timelines.

