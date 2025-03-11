7 shows to watch if you like Chicago P.D.

Since 2014 when it first premiered, Chicago P.D. has continued to enthrall viewers with its tight screenplay centered around the personnel working in the fictional 21st District of the Chicago Police Department. The patrol officers and members of the Intelligence Unit, led by Jason Beghe's Sergeant Hank Voight, use different but equally effective methods to keep the city safe from different crimes and criminals.

As Chicago P.D. is a spin-off of Chicago Fire, crossovers are to be expected which means that viewers will surely come across familiar faces from the fictional Firehouse 51. It is no secret that character development is one of the main reasons for fans to tune into Chicago P.D., season after season. The satisfying growth arcs and immersive backstories help the show stand out.

Like Chicago P.D., there are other equally impressive police dramas, mentioned on this list, that boast relatable characters and thrilling plotlines.

1) NYPD Blue (1993)

Fans of Chicago P.D. shouldn't miss out on this beloved classic show (Image via ABC)

Like in Chicago P.D., the officers in NYPD Blue also give their all to keep the streets safe. The only difference is that NYPD Blue's characters work out of the fictional 15th Precinct in Manhattan. Containing 12 seasons and 261 episodes, this police procedural boasts an ensemble cast that includes David Caruso, Dennis Franz, James McDaniel, Amy Brenneman and many more.

NYPD Blue, like Chicago P.D., garnered a considerable fan following for its realistic central characters who, despite their own traumas and flaws, always fight the good fight with courage and conviction. The long-running show witnessed many cast changes but it never disrupted the flow of the narrative and each new character brought something different and interesting to the table.

Where to watch: NYPD Blue is available for streaming on Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

2) CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2000)

This show is fast-paced, intense and entertaining (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Chicago P.D. is interesting to watch because it takes viewers into the heart of all the action and the same is the case with CSI: Crime Scene Investigation containing 15 seasons and 337 episodes. It stars William Petersen, Marg Helgenberger, Ted Danson, Laurence Fishburne and many others.

The narrative focuses on a team of skilled crime scene investigators working for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. From close examination of the forensic evidence to making logic-based connections, the team will stop at nothing to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Like Chicago P.D., CSI: Crime Scene Investigation is also character-driven which means that the viewers don't only get to see the characters do what they do best but also become immersed in their personal lives that are rife with challenges and issues. It is also commendable how the writers were able to stay true to the core aspects of the narrative but still managed to present fresh and entertaining plots.

Where to watch: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation can be streamed on Netflix, Paramount+, Hulu and Prime Video.

3) Southland (2009)

Southland, like Chicago P.D., boasts gritty storytelling and intelligent dialogue (Image via Warner Bros)

A big part of the appeal of Chicago P.D. has to be the characters. Each one has a distinctive personality that makes them stand out. Similarly, Southland, containing five seasons and 43 episodes, also features flawed but sincere characters the audience won't be able to ignore.

The show focuses on a group of LAPD officers who work hard to keep the streets of Los Angeles crime-free. It stars Michael Cudlitz, Ben McKenzie, Regina King and more. Unlike Chicago P.D., the narrative doesn't go too much into crime investigations as such but instead humanizes law enforcement officers and realistically depicts how the pressures of the profession impact their private lives.

The best part of Southland is that the plotlines feel realistic and believable which helps the audience connect to the overarching narrative and the characters who take it forward.

Where to watch: Southland can be viewed on Apple TV+, Prime Video and Tubi.

4) Hawaii Five-0 (2010)

Hawaii Five-0 blends drama, suspense and humor (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Like the officers in Chicago P.D., the task force of Hawaii Five-0 is always running against the clock to catch dangerous evildoers. Containing 10 seasons and 240 episodes, this reboot of Hawaii Five-O (1968) stars Alex O'Loughlin, Scott Caan, Daniel Dae Kim, Grace Park and others.

The narrative focuses on the members of a special task force created by the Governor of Hawaii who are responsible for investigating crimes ranging from terrorism to murder. The team is led by Steve McGarrett, a former United States Navy SEAL Lieutenant Commander portrayed by O'Loughlin.

The stunning locations of the show certainly play a big role in keeping the audience hooked. Similar to Chicago P.D., this show also features a well-written narrative that masterfully merges drama, action and humor to create a satisfying viewing experience.

Where to watch: Hawaii Five-0 is available for streaming on Paramount+, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

5) Blue Bloods (2010)

Blue Bloods thrives on complicated family dynamics and police drama (Image via CBS)

More than the crimes and cases, Chicago P.D. draws viewers in because of its compelling characters who are much more than just their badges. Blue Bloods also follows a similar pattern wherein the focus is on the people who work in law enforcement, their strengths, weaknesses and motivators.

This show, containing 14 seasons and 293 episodes, stars Tom Selleck in the lead. He plays Frank Reagan, the New York City Police Commissioner whose family has a history of being actively involved in law enforcement. His children are also in law enforcement, which means that work affairs tend to overlap with family matters.

The way this show differs from Chicago P.D. is that family drama is one of the core elements in the storytelling. Frank and his children are all determined to ensure that justice is served but that doesn't mean that they always agree with one another. The clash of opinions and contrasting strategies help raise engagement and anticipation.

Where to watch: Blue Bloods can be streamed on Prime Video, Hulu and Apple TV+.

6) The Chicago Code (2011)

The Chicago Code explores political corruption (Image via Fox)

As expected from the tell-tale title, The Chicago Code focuses on officers of the Chicago Police Department, just like the Chicago P.D. show. Containing 13 episodes in total, it stars Jason Clarke in the lead. He plays Jarek Wysocki, a tough and skilled homicide detective who has been asked to lead a special unit that seeks to expose political corruption in the city.

The Chicago Code also stars Jennifer Beals, Matt Lauria, Devin Kelley, Delroy Lindo and many more. As compared to some of the other titles on this list, this particular show may not be the most realistic but is still as entertaining and enjoyable.

In addition to the memorable characters, the show thrives on impactful dialogue that stays with the viewer long after having heard it. Fast-paced and action-packed, this show manages to get better with each episode.

Where to watch: The Chicago Code can be viewed on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

7) On Call (2025)

This action-packed show thrives on realistic performances (Image via Prime Video)

Like Chicago P.D., On Call captures the daily challenges of police officers who put their lives at risk to protect the innocent. Containing eight episodes, the show stars Troian Bellisario and Brandon Larracuente in the lead. Bellisario's Traci Harmon is a veteran training officer at Long Beach Police Department. Rookie Alex Diaz (Larracuente) joins as her partner and learns on the job.

The narrative of Chicago P.D. makes it clear that law enforcement officers have a lot on their plate and deal with an immense load of pressure every day. The same can also be felt in On Call which reinstates the fact that no matter how hard officers try to separate the private and professional, the job eventually takes a toll on their mental health.

Easy to binge-watch over one weekend, On Call keeps viewers captivated with its snappy cinematography, gritty storytelling and believable characters.

Where to watch: On Call is available for streaming on Prime Video.

These exciting shows will appeal to fans of Chicago P.D. because they deliver well-thought-out storylines with courageous central characters who are easy to connect to.

