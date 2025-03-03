Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 15: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

NBC's Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 15, titled Greater Good, will premiere on March 5, 2025. The upcoming episode of the police procedural drama will focus on Sergeant Hank Voight as he confronts Chief Reid's motive behind enacting a Violence Reduction Initiative in a troubled neighborhood.

Season 12 of Chicago P.D. premiered on September 25, 2024. The ongoing season continues to follow the officers of the 21st District's Intelligence Unit as they tackle crimes across Chicago under Voight's leadership.

On January 29, 2025, Chicago P.D. was part of a much-anticipated One Chicago crossover with Chicago Fire and Chicago Med. The last episode of the series concluded a serial killer arc, focusing on Ruzek's leadership and personal life.

When will Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 15 be released?

Still from the show (Image via X/@NBCOneChicago)

As stated above, Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 15, will be released on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Due to the difference in time zones, the release time may vary in different regions. Below is a list of select release timings:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, Mar 5, 2025 7 pm Mountain Standard Time Wednesday, Mar 5, 2025 8 pm Central Standard Time Wednesday, Mar 5, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, Mar 5, 2025 10 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, Mar 6, 2025 8: 30 am Australian Central Time Thursday, Mar 6, 2025 1: 30 pm

Where to watch Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 15?

Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 15 will be available to watch on NBC this Wednesday at its scheduled broadcast time. The episode can also be streamed the next day on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service.

Platforms like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV contain NBC in their channel lineup, and the episode can be accessed with a valid subscription to any of these services. All previous episodes of Season 12 are available on Peacock.

A brief recap of Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 14

In Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 14, the detectives continue their search for a serial killer named Thomas Cronin, which started in episode 10. Cronin is the prime suspect in multiple murders, and he is accused of dating single mothers before murdering them and their children.

Cronin's only known survivor is Zoe, an 8-year-old who is placed in foster care after he murders another family and runs away, leaving Zoe behind for the first time. In Episode 14, Zoe's foster mother calls Detective Ruzek, but by the time he arrives, she has been murdered, and Zoe is missing.

The episode chronicles Intelligence's search for Zoe. Ruzek’s father, who is battling Alzheimer’s, provides a key clue, deducing that Cronin has been using veteran hospitals for treatment using his fake IDs. Following the trail of hospitals and nearby locations, detectives find Cronin in a warehouse, but without Zoe.

After a bargain on the death penalty, Cronin gives Zoe's location, but it turns out to be false. By the time the team gets back to Cronin, he has killed himself. However, Zoe leaves behind messages for Ruzek at every step, hinting that she needs help.

The notes lead the team to an abandoned motel where she is found safe. After this, a DNA ancestry test reveals Zoe's true identity, Marie. Marie reunites her with her long-lost grandmother, giving her a chance at a new life.

Preview of Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 15

The logline of Episode 15 reads:

"Voight questions Deputy Chief Reid's motives in enacting a Violence Reduction Initiative across a neighborhood where numerous gangs are fighting for territory."

In the trailer for the upcoming episode, the long-running cold war between Voight and Chief Reid comes to a head when Voight confronts Reid about his new initiative.

The trailer hints that Reid might have some dirt on Voight, and if Voight goes against him, his career will be jeopardized. In an interview with TV Insider dated February 25, 2025, Jason Beghe talked about Voight and Reid's dynamics in the upcoming episode. He said:

“The question isn’t about who you can and can’t trust — that’s obvious — but it’s also how to navigate that. And so here’s a guy who is dangerous and he could hurt Voight, but he could also hurt his team, which is kind of not something he’s willing to compromise on."

Stay tuned for more updates on Chicago P.D. Season 12.

