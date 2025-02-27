What role does Jack Coleman play in Chicago P.D.? Everything you need to know

NBC’s Chicago P.D. has been on the air since January 8, 2014, making it one of the longest-running police dramas on television. The show is part of the One Chicago universe created by Dick Wolf, which includes Chicago Fire and Chicago Med. It follows the officers and detectives of the 21st District’s Intelligence Unit as they take on Chicago’s most dangerous criminals.

One of the recurring characters of Chicago P.D. is Bob Ruzek, played by Jack Coleman. He is the father of Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), an Intelligence Unit officer. Bob is a retired cop with a troubled past, known for his gambling addiction and questionable choices.

His relationship with his son has always been complicated. Though Adam looks up to him, Bob has let him down multiple times. After being absent from Chicago P.D. for several seasons, Bob made his return in season 12 with a storyline that forced Adam to take on a new role in their relationship.

Everything you need to know about Jack Coleman's character on Chicago P.D.

Jack Coleman plays Bob Ruzek on Chicago P.D. He is the father of Intelligence Unit officer Adam Ruzek. Bob is a retired police officer with a troubled past. His relationship with his son has been strained for years. He first appeared early in the show and has made brief appearances over time. Adam respects his father’s career but Bob’s choices have damaged their relationship in ways that are hard to ignore.

Bob was once a respected officer in the Chicago Police Department, where his personal issues overshadowed his service. He struggled with a gambling addiction and drinking problems and made selfish decisions that hurt his family. Despite everything, Adam always wanted his father’s approval. Even when Bob let him down, he kept trying to see the best in him.

In season 8, Bob’s most controversial moment changed everything. It was revealed that he had been selling police informant information to local gangs. Adam, who had always looked up to his father, felt completely betrayed. When the truth came out, Adam confronted Bob, resulting in one of the most intense moments between them. The fallout from Bob’s actions broke their relationship and Bob disappeared from Adam’s life for years.

In season 12, Bob returned with news that changed their dynamic. After being absent for a long time, he came back to tell Adam that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He tried to act like it was not serious but his health had already been declining. Adam was no longer just a son looking for approval. He had to step into a caregiver role for a father who had spent years pushing him away.

Bob’s return did not just affect Adam. It also put stress on Adam’s fiancée Kim Burgess and their daughter Makayla. Kim never fully trusted Bob. She had seen how much he had hurt Adam before. With Bob’s illness getting worse, Adam had to figure out where his father fit into their lives. He still loved his father but years of broken trust made everything more complicated.

Jack Coleman’s portrayal of Bob Ruzek in Chicago P.D. has always added depth to Adam’s character. The show has never shied away from the reality of their father-son dynamic, showing how Adam struggles between wanting to help his father and not wanting to get hurt again. With Bob’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis, their relationship took another turn, putting Adam in a situation he never expected.

Bob’s return in Chicago P.D. season 12 was emotional, showing a vulnerable side to a character who had always been distant and unreliable. Whether he will continue to be part of the show or if his storyline is leading to a final goodbye remains to be seen.

Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 15, titled Greater Good is scheduled to air on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 10/9c on NBC.

