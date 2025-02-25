How many roles has Jeremy Allen White played in Law & Order series? All characters explored

For over three decades, Law & Order has been one of television’s most recognizable crime dramas. The original series premiered in 1990 and has since expanded into a massive franchise. It consists of long-running spin-offs like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

The show follows detectives and prosecutors as they investigate crimes and bring criminals to justice, blending police procedural storytelling with courtroom drama.

Known for pulling stories from real-life headlines, Law & Order has remained a primetime television series with a rotating cast of talented actors. Over the years, the Law & Order franchise has also been a launching pad for many Hollywood stars. Countless actors have made guest appearances early in their careers, and one of those actors is Jeremy Allen White.

Long before his breakout role as Lip Gallagher on Shameless and his award-winning performance in The Bear, Jeremy Allen White appeared in three different episodes of the franchise, playing a different character each time.

All of Jeremy Allen White’s Law & Order roles

1) Jeremy in Law & Order Season 17, Episode 15 (Melting Pot – 2007)

Jeremy Allen White (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Jeremy Allen White made his Law & Order debut in this episode, playing a college student named Jeremy. His role is brief but important to the plot. The episode focuses on the suspicious death of an actress, initially ruled a suicide but later investigated as a possible homicide.

White's character appears early on, playing a game of strip chess with a girl in a neighboring apartment, when he spots something unusual. Through his window, he sees the body of the actress, which leads to the police getting involved. His character is not a suspect, but his testimony helps detectives piece together the timeline of events.

Despite his short screen time, the scene establishes the grim tone of the case, and White delivers a believable performance as a shocked bystander who unwittingly becomes part of a murder investigation.

2) Andy Steel in Law & Order Season 18, Episode 5 (Driven – 2008)

Jeremy Allen White (Photo by Christopher Polk via Getty Images)

White returned to the franchise in 2008, this time with a larger role as Andy Steel, a teenager caught in the middle of a racially charged case. The episode revolves around the murder of two children—one white and one Black—leading to a complicated investigation that exposes racial tensions and deep family secrets.

Andy is the best friend of one of the victims, and his account of what happened becomes a major turning point in the case. As the detectives dig deeper, they discover that Andy and his mother played a larger role in the crime than they initially admitted.

His performance in this episode is more intense than his first, as he shifts from a grieving friend to someone hiding key details. His character ends up at the center of a shocking courtroom reveal that exposes how far some people will go to protect their own interests.

3) Michael Parisi in Law & Order: SVU Season 11, Episode 21 (Torch – 2010)

Jeremy Allen White (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

White’s third appearance in the franchise came in SVU, where he played Michael Parisi, a troubled teenager suspected of arson and sexual assault. The episode starts with a house fire that kills two young girls, and detectives soon realize the fire was intentionally set.

Their investigation leads them to Michael, an acne-ridden neighborhood outcast with a history of disturbing behavior. Benson and Stabler interrogate him, with Stabler using psychological pressure to get a confession. The scene is tense, with White playing a suspect who is both manipulative and frightened. However, a twist reveals that Michael is not responsible for the fire.

The real cause was a neglected space heater, making him a red herring in the case. Despite his character’s innocence in the fire, the episode still paints a disturbing picture of his past crimes.

Law And Order Season 24, Episode 14, titled A Price to Pay, is scheduled to air on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 8:00 PM Eastern Time on NBC.

