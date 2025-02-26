Nurse Jackie ending explained: What happens to Jackie in the end?

Showtime’s Nurse Jackie wrapped up on June 28, 2015. Nurse Jackie follows Jackie Peyton, a highly skilled but deeply flawed ER nurse in New York City who struggles with painkiller addiction while balancing her job, marriage, and personal life. She’s compassionate toward patients but manipulative and reckless in her personal choices.

She lies, steals drugs, and justifies every bad decision to keep her addiction hidden. Over seven seasons, Jackie’s world unravels as she loses her marriage, friendships, and career, yet she still can’t break free from her addiction.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers and the author's opinion.

In the series finale, All Saints Hospital is closing, and Jackie has secured a new job at Bellevue. She spends the day saying goodbye to her coworkers, dodging Gloria, and pretending she’s still sober. However, O’Hara, her longtime friend, sees right through her. Zoey, once her devoted protégé, finally tells Jackie she needs to move on and make her own mistakes—without her. It’s a rare moment of honesty that Jackie doesn’t fight back against.

Meanwhile, Eddie, the pharmacist who has enabled her addiction for years, confesses to a crime to protect Jackie and is sentenced to a year in prison. Instead of gratitude, Jackie barely reacts, lost in her world. Then, in the middle of the ER’s farewell party, she slips into the bathroom and snorts three lines of heroin. She walks out, places her hospital ID and stethoscope on the counter, and collapses on the floor.

Nurse Jackie: Did Nurse Jackie survive the overdose?

Nurse Jackie (Image via Showtime)

The series ends with Jackie collapsing on the floor of All Saints after snorting heroin in the bathroom during the hospital’s farewell party. Zoey immediately rushes to her side, calling for help while trying to revive her. The final shot is Jackie lying motionless as Zoey says,

“You’re good, Jackie. You’re good.”

Then the screen fades to black, leaving her fate open-ended.

Showrunner Clyde Phillips later explained that Jackie’s survival was intentionally left unclear to keep the conversation going. In an interview with HitFix on June 28, 2015, showrunner Clyde Phillips discussed the ambiguous ending of Nurse Jackie.

When asked about Jackie's fate, he stated, "What I want... I want a question mark there. I want the show to live on in conversation... because Jackie lived such a morally ambiguous life."

Edie Falco’s performance in those final moments was deliberately ambiguous—her lips twitch slightly, and her eyes flutter just enough to make people wonder. Some viewers believe Zoey was able to save her, especially since she was in a fully staffed ER when it happened. Others think Jackie finally went too far and died right there on the floor.

Thematically, the ending makes sense. Jackie’s addiction had destroyed every major relationship in her life. O’Hara saw through her lies, Zoey was done cleaning up her mess, and Eddie was headed to prison because of her. Whether she lived or died, the message was the same—Jackie was never going to stop using, and eventually, there would be no one left to pull her back.

Nurse Jackie: Who does Zoey end up with in Nurse Jackie?

Nurse Jackie (Image via Showtime)

Zoey doesn’t end up in a romantic relationship by the time Nurse Jackie ends, but she does find clarity in her personal and professional life. Throughout the series, she goes through a few relationships, but none last.

She was engaged to Lenny (Lenny Jacobson), the hospital’s sweet but immature paramedic, but she eventually realized they wanted different things. After breaking off their engagement, she briefly dated Dr. Prentiss (Morris Chestnut), but that relationship fizzled out too.

By the final season, Zoey focuses more on her career and independence. She’s no longer the naïve nursing student from season 1—she’s now in charge of the ER, making tough decisions and standing her ground. Jackie offers her a job at Bellevue, but Zoey turns it down, saying she needs to go out and make her own mistakes.

Her final storyline isn’t about romance—it’s about stepping out from Jackie’s shadow. Zoey looked up to her for years, then spent just as long trying to fix her. By the end, she chose herself instead. Whether she finds love later on isn’t clear, but one thing is—she’s finally in control of her own life.

Nurse Jackie: Did Jackie and Zoey’s strained relationship find closure in the end?

Nurse Jackie (Image via Showtime)

Jackie and Zoey’s relationship was one of the most important in the series, and by the end, it had completely shifted. At first, Zoey idolized Jackie, but as time went on, she became the only one who saw Jackie’s addiction for what it was. Unlike O’Hara, Eddie, or even Kevin, Zoey wasn’t manipulated by love or history—she just wanted Jackie to get better.

Throughout the final season, Zoey struggles with the realization that Jackie will never change. She keeps giving her chances, but Jackie keeps letting her down. When Zoey finally turns down Jackie’s job offer at Bellevue, it’s her way of saying she’s done. It’s not a dramatic fight, just a quiet acknowledgment that she needs to move on. Jackie, for once, doesn’t argue.

However, Zoey’s last words to Jackie—“You’re good, Jackie. You’re good.”—as she tries to revive her, she shows that despite everything, she still cares. She doesn’t want to see Jackie die, but she also knows she can’t save her. Their relationship doesn’t get a neat resolution, but it ends the way it was always meant to—with Zoey letting go and Jackie, true to herself, unable to stop.

Nurse Jackie is available to stream on Paramount+.

