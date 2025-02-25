What role does Nick Gomez play in Tracker? Everything you need to know

Tracker is an action-packed drama series that first premiered on CBS on February 11, 2024, immediately following Super Bowl LVIII. The show quickly became a ratings hit, leading CBS to renew it for a second season, which premiered on October 13, 2024.

Tracker follows Colter Shaw, played by Justin Hartley, a survival expert and tracker who travels across the country helping people find missing loved ones while collecting reward money.

Each episode throws Colter into a new case, from solving abductions to uncovering deep-rooted conspiracies. Along the way, he often clashes with law enforcement, criminals, and others who don’t appreciate his involvement.

In season 2 episode 10, Nightingale, actor Nick Gomez guest stars as Kropper, the leader of a dangerous biker gang in Wolf Creek, Minnesota. His character plays a major role in the episode’s central conflict, as Colter exposes a connection between the gang and corrupt police officers.

Everything you need to know about Nick Gomez's appearance on Tracker

Nick Gomez appears in Tracker season 2 episode 10 (Nightingale) as Kropper, the leader of a violent biker gang in Wolf Creek, Minnesota. His character is at the center of the episode’s conflict, as Colter Shaw uncovers a hidden connection between the bikers and local law enforcement. Kropper isn’t just another gang member—he’s the one calling the shots, making him the episode’s main antagonist.

The episode begins with a musician named Angela Hansley (played by Sydney Scotia) performing at a local bar. She has a stalker, a man named Benjamin Kinderson (Jim Parrack), who watches her from the shadows. The next morning, Angela is missing, and it’s assumed that Ben took her. Colter is hired by Ben’s grandmother, Ava Kinderson (Deborah Strang), to find him. The catch? Ben isn’t just being pursued by Colter—both the police and a biker gang are after him, too.

Kropper and his gang are introduced when Colter starts digging into Angela’s disappearance. At first, the bikers claim they were just trying to stop Ben from taking her, but Colter quickly realizes they aren’t being honest. As he looks for answers, Sheriff Walcott (Jacqueline Obradors) warns him to stay out of it. That warning isn’t just for show—she later strands Colter in the middle of nowhere and has his truck impounded.

Colter keeps investigating and eventually finds Angela. She tells him the truth: Ben didn’t kidnap her—he saved her. She had unknowingly witnessed two of Kropper’s men murdering an off-duty cop. When the gang realized what she had seen, they planned to get rid of her. Ben intervened, taking Angela into hiding.

Once Colter understands what’s really going on, he and Ben team up to retrieve security footage that proves Kropper is responsible. They break into the police precinct, fight off some officers, and recover the hard drive. Sheriff Walcott, who initially seemed corrupt, reveals that she’s been trying to take Kropper down for years but never had enough evidence. Now, with the footage, she finally does.

Kropper finds out Colter has the footage and retaliates by kidnapping Angela and local veteran Vic (John Posey). He kills Vic to send a message. Colter and Ben storm the bar where they’re being held, taking down several gang members. Kropper tries to set a trap, but Colter outsmarts him. After a fight, Colter shoots Kropper, wounding him.

In the final standoff, one of Kropper’s own men, Ricky (Aaron Stanford), turns against him. Colter reveals that Kropper was the one who killed his friends, and when Kropper admits it, Ricky shoots him dead.

By the end of the episode of Tracker, Angela is safe, Ben is cleared of suspicion, and Colter collects his reward. Kropper’s gang is dismantled, and Sheriff Walcott finally has control over her town again.

Tracker is available for streaming on Hulu and fuboTV.

