Watson season 1 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

CBS's Watson season 1 continues to explore the world of Dr. John Watson, shifting the focus from Sherlock Holmes to his life as a physician tackling mysterious medical cases. Set in Pittsburgh, the series follows Watson as he balances running the Holmes Clinic with uncovering hidden threats tied to his past.

Ad

Blending medical drama with investigative elements, Watson has drawn in audiences with its compelling storylines and intriguing character dynamics.

After the revelations in the previous episodes, excitement is building for the fourth installment.

Watson season 1 episode 4: Release date, time, and where to watch

Watson Season 1 (Image via CBS)

Watson season 1 episode 4 is set to air on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS. The series, which premiered on January 26, 2025, following the AFC Championship Game, returned with a weekly release schedule on February 16, 2025. Now, new episodes air every Sunday night.

Ad

Trending

Episode 4 Release Schedule by Time Zone

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Sunday, March 2, 2025 9 PM PST (Pacific Standard Time) Sunday, March 2, 2025 6 PM CST (Central Standard Time) Sunday, March 2, 2025 8 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) Sunday, March 2, 2025 7 PM CET (Central European Time) Monday, March 3, 2025 3 AM IST (India Standard Time) Monday, March 3, 2025 7:30 AM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Monday, March 3, 2025 2 AM

Ad

For those watching live, Watson airs on CBS at 9 PM ET/PT. Viewers without cable can stream the episode on Paramount+.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can watch Watson live and on-demand .

subscribers can watch Watson . Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to stream the episode on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Additionally, the series is available in Canada on Global TV, with streaming on StackTV for Canadian viewers.

What to expect from Watson season 1 episode 4?

Watson Season 1 (Image via CBS)

Titled Patient Question Mark, episode 4 focuses on two major developments: Watson’s worsening health and a patient whose symptoms mirror his own. After collapsing in episode 3, Watson is forced to confront his deteriorating condition. Unbeknownst to him, Moriarty has been manipulating his medication through Shinwell. The episode is expected to bring Watson closer to uncovering this interference.

Ad

The central medical case involves a patient exhibiting unpredictable neurological symptoms. Initially believed to be a genetic disorder, the condition takes a turn when Watson notices similarities to his own unexplained episodes. The case raises the possibility that Watson is not just sick—he’s being targeted.

Dr. Ingrid Derian deals with fallout from her failed application to the Spinal Signal Project, adding tension with Watson. Meanwhile, Dr. Sasha Lubbock’s engagement remains in question as she continues wearing a ring from a proposal that hasn’t happened.

Ad

Shinwell, under pressure from Moriarty’s associates, faces a choice: keep following orders or risk exposure. With Watson’s health in rapid decline and Moriarty’s influence growing, episode 4 is expected to push the mystery forward and set up a major turning point in the season.

What happened in Watson season 1 episode 3?

Watson Season 1 (Image via CBS)

Episode 3, Wait for the Punchline, follows Dr. John Watson as he treats Molly Jones, a stand-up comedian who collapses on stage with blurred vision and slurred speech. Initially suspected to have epilepsy, Watson becomes suspicious when he notices inconsistencies in her medical history. As the case unfolds, he discovers that Molly changed her identity years ago to distance herself from her mother, Felicia Mancini, who was convicted of murdering her siblings.

Ad

While investigating, Watson experiences worsening symptoms from his traumatic brain injury, including hallucinations of Sherlock Holmes and Moriarty. Unbeknownst to him, Shinwell Johnson, under Moriarty’s orders, has been switching his medication. Watson collapses mid-conversation with Molly, mirroring her initial symptoms, but manages to cover it up.

Further investigation reveals that Molly and her mother share a genetic mutation known as Long QT Syndrome, which causes sudden cardiac events triggered by fear. Her siblings likely died due to undiagnosed cardiac issues, meaning her mother was wrongfully convicted. Watson pushes for a review of the case, leading to Felicia’s release.

Ad

Meanwhile, Watson’s erratic behavior escalates. He publicly confronts his ex-wife, Mary Morstan, in a jealous outburst, drawing concern from his colleagues. By the end of the episode, Shinwell, feeling guilty, finally gives Watson the correct medication—but Moriarty’s manipulation is far from over.

Watson season 1 episode 4, Patient Question Mark, will air on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback