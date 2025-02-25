What role does Sydney Scotia play in Tracker? Character details explored

Tracker is a CBS action drama that first premiered on February 11, 2024, right after Super Bowl LVIII. The show became an instant hit and secured a renewal for a second season, which began airing on October 13, 2024.

In February 2025, CBS officially renewed Tracker for a third season. The series is based on The Never Game, a 2019 novel by Jeffery Deaver, and follows Colter Shaw, a skilled survivalist and tracker who helps people locate missing loved ones in exchange for reward money.

In season 2, episode 10 (Nightingale), Sydney Scotia guest stars as Angela "Angie" Hansley, a musician whose disappearance kicks off the episode’s main conflict. Her character plays a key role in the story and has more in common with Colter than it first appears.

Everything you need to know about Sydney Scotia's role in Tracker

Sydney Scotia plays Angela "Angie" Hansley in Tracker season 2, episode 10 (Nightingale). Angie is a singer-songwriter performing at a bar in Wolf Creek, Minnesota, on the night she disappears. What starts as a simple missing person case quickly turns into something much bigger, pulling Colter Shaw into a violent conflict between a biker gang and corrupt cops.

Tracker season 2, episode 10 begins with Angie wrapping up a performance at a quiet biker bar. She covers Zach Bryan’s Oklahoma Smokeshow, unaware that someone is watching her from the shadows. Ben Kinderson (Jim Parrack), a rugged survivalist, keeps an eye on her from across the room. The next morning, Angie is gone.

Authorities suspect that Ben abducted her, but Colter is hired to find him instead of her. Ben’s grandmother (Deborah Strang) believes he’s innocent, but she wants Colter to bring him in before the police do.

As Colter starts investigating, he realizes there’s more to Angie’s disappearance. He discovers that two members of the biker gang were killed the same night she went missing. The police claim Ben did it, but when Colter finally tracks him down, he finds both Ben and Angie hiding in a remote cabin. That’s when the truth comes out—Ben didn’t kidnap Angie. He saved her.

Angie had unknowingly witnessed two gang members killing an off-duty cop outside the bar. When they realized she had seen too much, they planned to get rid of her. Ben stepped in, knocking them out and taking Angie with him to keep her safe. Despite her situation, Angie stays calm and collected. She isn’t just some helpless victim—she understands the danger she’s in and trusts Ben’s instincts.

Colter convinces Ben that running won’t solve anything. Instead, they decide to break into the sheriff’s office to retrieve security footage that proves what happened. Before they do, Colter arranges for Angie to be taken to safety by Vic (John Posey), a local veteran who helped him earlier in the episode.

Things take a turn when the bikers find Vic and Angie first. They take them hostage and bring them back to the bar.

By the time Colter and Ben arrive, it’s too late to save Vic as Kropper (Nick Gomez), the gang leader, kills him as a warning. While Ben distracts some of the bikers outside, Colter sneaks in to free Angie. The final standoff sees Angie assisting Colter in taking down Kropper, using her surroundings to help tip the fight in their favor.

In the end, the evidence clears Ben, and Angie is free to leave. Instead of running, she invites Ben to join her on tour as a bodyguard.

Tracker is available to stream on Hulu and fuboTV.

