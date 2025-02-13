Why was there no new episode of Chicago P.D. season 12 tonight (Feb 12, 2025)? Explained

Dick Wolf's police procedural drama, Chicago P.D. season 12, took a brief break on February 12, 2025, leaving the viewers wondering about the show's return. While the series has aired new episodes for the past three weeks, NBC has scheduled a temporary hiatus, leading to no new episode on the scheduled date.

Chicago P.D. season 12 premiered on NBC on September 25, 2024, and aired eight episodes before going on a midseason break in November. The show returned with its ninth episode, Friends and Family, on January 8, 2025. The following week after its winter premiere, the show took a brief break to accommodate President Biden's farewell address. This week marks the second break of Chicago P.D. season 12 in 2025.

Chicago P.D. season 12 continues to follow the Intelligence Unit led by Sergeant Hank Voight as they tackle high-stakes cases in Chicago while facing personal and professional challenges. This season delves deeper into character dynamics, with individual episodes focused on Ruzek and Burgess' relationship and Cook, Torres, and Atwater's past.

Chicago P.D. season 12 aired a re-run on February 12, 2025

On February 12, 2025, Chicago P.D. season 12 did not air a new episode as initially scheduled and opted for a re-run of episode 4 of the ongoing season. This unexpected break left many fans wondering why NBC made the change. While NBC has not provided an official reason, this break isn’t unusual for network television, especially for long-running shows like Chicago P.D.

Channels usually do this for production pacing or to ensure the season finale aligns with the network’s overall schedule. February is also a key month for TV ratings, and networks often space out episodes strategically to maximize viewership. One of these factors may have played a role in the schedule change.

Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 4 was scheduled for a re-run, likely because it is relevant to the ongoing storyline. The logline for the episode, titled The After, reads:

"Assistant State's Attorney Chapman assists Intelligence with a sensitive investigation that drudges up painful memories for Voight."

Chicago P.D. season 12 will be back on February 19, 2025

Fans who are eager for the subsequent developments in Intelligence’s latest cases, Chicago P.D. will return with a brand-new episode soon. Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 13, Street Jesus, will premiere on NBC on February 19, 2025, at 10 pm ET.

The logline of the upcoming episode reads:

"A mounting street war threatens a community-center project that Atwater is trying to get off the ground."

The previous episode focused on Dante Torres' past, and in the promotional video for the upcoming episode, Kevin Atwater is seen at the center of the action. The logline for the trailer states that 'Secrets have consequences,' hinting that Atwater will be personally involved in the case.

Ruzek tells Atwater, "What's going on, Kev? You can talk to me," indicating that he knows part of the truth, while Voight and the other team members will likely be clueless about Atwater's secret till the end. Talking about Atwater's character with The Hollywood Reporter yesterday, actor LaRoyce Hawkins said:

"I’m proud of the evolution of Atwater. I say that to say that I’m proud of myself, for being able to Iock-in at this level. Every season we do our best — and when I say “we,” I mean me and Atwater — to get better, to not just improve, but ask, how do we make more impact?"

Stay tuned for more updates on Chicago P.D.

