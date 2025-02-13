When will new episodes of One Chicago air?

The One Chicago franchise didn’t air new episodes on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, as the shows were on a one-week break. Fans will need to wait a little longer, as new episodes will return on February 19, 2025.

When the shows return, there will be exciting storylines in all three. On Chicago Med, Ripley’s behavior continues to spiral out of control. Chicago Fire will feature a thrilling rescue at an adventure park, and Chicago PD will focus on a street war that threatens a new community center project.

The last episodes of One Chicago left fans on some major cliffhangers. Chicago Med showed Goodwin dealing with trauma as she came back to work, and Ripley’s grief led to a dangerous situation. Chicago Fire explored Kidd and Severide’s plans for starting a family, while Chicago PD had Torres going undercover at a juvenile detention center, adding suspense to the story.

Why didn’t One Chicago air new episodes?

The One Chicago shows took a short break, due to which there were new episodes on February 12, 2025. While NBC has not given any official reason for the delay, it can be speculated that this approach might help the network to spread out episodes for the whole season.

Since the network aired reruns of episode 4 from each show’s current season, another speculation could be that the return episode might have something to do with the upcoming one.

Even though it was disappointing for fans who were excited for the next episodes, short breaks like this are common for TV shows. The break also gives the actors and crew time to catch up on filming.

The good news is that fans won’t have to wait too long. New episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD will return on February 19, 2025.

What to expect from the upcoming episodes of One Chicago shows

In Chicago Med, Ripley’s problems will get worse after his violent outburst. He got into a fight outside a bar, and now the man he hurt is in the hospital. To make things even more complicated, Ripley is the one assigned to treat him.

His struggles with grief and self-destruction will take center stage. Meanwhile, Dr. Hannah Asher will have to make a tough decision when a patient with an ectopic pregnancy faces a life-threatening situation.

In Chicago Fire, the focus will shift back to action-packed rescues. Severide and Kidd will lead a dangerous rescue at an adventure park, where things quickly take a turn for the worse. Meanwhile, Kidd comes up with a new idea that she wants to add a ropes course to the Girls on Fire program, adding a touch of heartwarming initiative to the story.

On Chicago PD, Atwater’s new community center project is in danger because of a violent street war. Torres will also continue his undercover mission at a juvenile detention center, heightening the tension and suspense. These new episodes will bring a mix of action, emotional arcs, and complex moral decisions, ensuring that the One Chicago franchise returns with a bang.

Fans of One Chicago can watch the new episodes of the shows on NBC and Peacock.

