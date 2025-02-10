Chicago Med season 10 episode 13: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Chicago Med season 10 will be back with a new episode after a short one-week break on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Episode 13, titled Take a Look in the Mirror, will bring more emotional moments and drama. Fans will see how Dr. Mitch Ripley deals with the aftermath of his actions and how other characters' stories continue.

In this episode, Dr. Ripley faces a tough choice that could affect his career. After a violent fight, he has to treat the man he attacked, forcing him to decide whether to save the man’s life or protect himself. This tough situation will challenge Ripley’s morals and leave fans wondering what will happen next.

In the previous episode, Dr. Ripley was still grieving the death of his best friend Sully and turned to alcohol to cope.

Meanwhile, Viv struggled with postpartum psychosis, which shocked Will, and Sharon Goodwin continued to deal with the effects of her assault.

Chicago Med season 10 episode 13 will return after a short break

After a short break, Chicago Med season 10 will be back with episode 13, called Take a Look in the Mirror, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. The episode will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.

While this short hiatus is part of the network's scheduling, fans are eager to see what drama and emotional moments will unfold in the new episode.

Where to watch Chicago Med season 10 episode 13

The episode primarily airs on NBC, but for those who can’t watch the new episode live, Chicago Med season 10 episode 13 will be available for streaming on Peacock the following day, Thursday, February 20, 2025.

There are two subscription options, Peacock Premium for $7.99 a month (with ads) or Peacock Premium Plus for $13.99 a month, which has fewer ads and lets the users download episodes to watch offline.

What to expect from Chicago Med season 10 episode 13

In Take a Look in the Mirror, Dr. Mitch Ripley gets into trouble after a fight with a man who now needs treatment at the hospital.

Ripley has to deal with the consequences of his actions, and tensions grow between him and his colleagues, especially Dr. Frost, who reminds him that they must always follow the Hippocratic Oath, no matter what.

At the same time, Goodwin is still dealing with the effects of her attack, which adds more emotion to the episode. There will be tense moments and tough decisions as the story unfolds.

A recap of episode 12 before Chicago Med season 10 episode 13 arrives

Chicago Med season 10, episode 12, focused on both personal and work challenges. Dr. Mitch Ripley, still grieving the death of his childhood friend Sully, started drinking, which caused problems at work.

He was accused of making a mistake with a patient, Abby, however, it was later revealed that nurse Doris was the one at fault as she gave a wrong dosage of morphine.

Meanwhile, Viv was struggling with her mental health due to postpartum psychosis, which affected both Will and Jackie. Sharon Goodwin, still recovering from her assault, thought about seeing a therapist to help with her ongoing struggles.

The episode was full of emotional moments and tough situations, setting up more drama and growth in the hospital.

Fans of the franchise can watch the new episodes on NBC and Peacock

