7 best characters from Blue Bloods

Blue Bloods is a police procedural American drama series released on CBS in September 2010. The series gained immense popularity and is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Hulu. After a whopping 14 seasons, totaling 293 episodes, the series ended in December 2024. The production went through changes throughout the series as six production companies worked on it.

The Reagan family is among the main characters, and they have a history of working with the New York police. Blue Bloods won five awards throughout the series and was nominated for 17.

The story follows the Reagan family, notably the patriarch, Francis, who is in charge of the police force and the family decisions. The series has 22 characters including main and recurring guest stars, all playing a pivotal role in the plot.

The following list is of some of the best characters from Blue Bloods, which drive the story forward.

Disclaimer: This list is purely based on the author's opinions.

Frank, Danny, and five more iconic characters from Blue Bloods

1) Frank Reagan

Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck in a still on Blue Bloods. (Image via Prime Video)

Francis Xavier Reagan is the most consistent character in Blue Bloods. Portrayed as the police commissioner of the New York Police Department, Frank is also responsible for the well-being of his family. They consist of his four children and four grandchildren, who are all part of the show. Frank suffers after the death of his wife Mary, and is shown to possess exceptional talent in solving investigations.

His personality traits make him one of the best characters in the series. Viewers find out that one of his sons is killed in the line of duty, and that he regularly questions himself whether he should continue working.

2) Danny Reagan

Danny Reagan is in a heated scene with his family. (Image via Prime Video)

One of the most formative elements of the show, Daniel is the oldest son of Frank and Mary. In the first season, he is deployed in Iraq and is rewarded for heroism in his platoon, of which he is the only one to return. This gives him PTSD and is a recurring issue he faces throughout the series. His character is portrayed to be short-tempered and occasionally harsh, landing him in hot waters.

Danny is one of the most interesting characters in the story because of his character development throughout the seasons. His darkest moment in Blue Bloods is when he fails to protect a victim of sexual assault.

3) Maria Baez

Maria Baez, in a still from Blue Bloods. (Image via Prime Video)

Maria is partnered with Danny in the series and has been his close friend for over 20 years. Although her family is not involved with the NYPD, the crux of why she joins the force is because of a murder she witnessed at 10 years of age. She eventually puts Octavio Nunez, the murderer, behind bars after 25 years. She is shown to be fearless, and committed to serving the community through her job.

In her past, Maria is part of the then-disbanded joint robbery task force under the FBI. Her past and involvement in various high-stakes situations throughout the series make her one of the best characters in Blue Bloods.

4) Garrett Moore

Garrett, in a still from the show. (Image via Prime Video)

Garrett started his career as a reporter and works as a Deputy Commissioner of Public Information in the NYPD. He is an important character in the show, as his role extends to being the right-hand man and advisor for Frank Reagan.

Viewers will find throughout the series that Frank's trust grows increasingly in Garrett. He is shown to have a strict work ethic and is dedicated to public service. He is also a character that appears in all the seasons of Blue Bloods.

5) Abigail Baker

Abigail Baker, a steadfast and professional detective. (Image via Prime Video)

The primary aide to Frank Reagan, Abigail is a detective in the NYPD and part of the commissioner's inner advisory circle. Her character is portrayed to be extremely professional, and outspoken when needed. Her most interesting arc is in the eighth season when she asks to be transferred to her old boss's office. Confused by this request, Frank personally goes over the details.

After his investigation, however, he finds that the old boss wishes to gain access to his office in One Police Plaza, and he refuses her request. Abigail's sincerity and steadfastness make her one of the most formidable characters in Blue Bloods.

6) Sid Gormley

Sid Gormley in a still from the show. (Image via Prime Video)

Sidney Gormley is a lieutenant in the NYPD and as a chief of his department, he works alongside Frank Reagan, Garrett, and Abigail in One Police Plaza. He is one of the main characters that appears in all the seasons. As a former Sergeant in the 54th precinct in New York, he was later promoted to special assistant to the commissioner.

Sid is portrayed in the series as a dedicated policeman, working by the rules and set in his traditional ways of policing. His character is an important part of Blue Bloods for its element of showing change in the police force throughout the years.

7) Henry Reagan

Henry Reagan, the patriarch of the family. (Image via Prime Video)

Henry is a retired police commissioner who is also the father of Frank Reagan. The original patriarch of the Reagan family, Henry is the wise, old grandfather that everybody goes to for personal and professional advice. In the case of the Reagans, both are always intertwined. He is shown to have several physical issues throughout the series.

His role in Blue Bloods is of great importance due to the nature of his position in the family and his personal choices around politics and policing.

Jack Boyle, Anthony Abetemarco, and Eddie Janko are a few other characters from Blue Bloods that deserve a special mention apart from this list.

