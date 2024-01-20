5 best shows to watch if you like True Detective

The American crime drama series True Detective premiered on HBO on January 12, 2014. The show is developed and primarily written by Nic Pizzolatto with an anthological subgenre style where each season has a standalone plot that revolves around different characters and settings.

Season 1 of True Detective was a critical and commercial success. It centers on a riveting 17-year quest for a serial killer in Louisiana. The principal characters, Detectives Rust Cohle, played by Matthew McConaughey, and Martin Hart, portrayed by Woody Harrelson, try to unravel the mystery that continues through dark secrets while facing personal challenges.

The anthology scheme was continued in other seasons of True Detective, which were built around a new story with a different cast. The show is characterized by the atmosphere, high drama in telling a story, complex characters, and psychological and philosophical themes used within crime fiction. Every season is characterized by a unique atmosphere, location, and theme, making True Detective one of the most prestigious shows in crime drama.

In the absence of the fourth season, fans sought alternative crime dramas, initially drawn to True Detective's success with its stellar team. Beyond delivering a captivating crime story, True Detective's unique focus on the characters solving the case sets it apart. Yet, similar atmospheric shows exist, providing viewers with engaging alternatives until the release of season 4.

Captivating crime: Detective dramas beyond True Detective

Exploring themes akin to True Detective on HBO, the following five series offer a rich tapestry of crime drama and mystery. From the dark and intense world of Hannibal, where a troubled profiler delves into the mind of a cannibalistic antagonist, to the sad and challenging narrative of The Killing, where a female detective leads a gripping investigation, each show provides a unique take on the crime genre.

Hannibal (2013-2015)

The TV show Hannibal has a darker tone than True Detective as it explores the infamous serial killer, Hannibal Lecter. The main character is a serial killer, but he’s also a cannibal, which makes everything even more intense. While these differences are functional, the two productions share many similarities in tone, especially as far as season one is concerned with its shared iconography and symbolism, which includes antlers.

Will Graham—a criminal profiler able to empathize disturbingly with psychopaths—is central to Hannibal's narrative. This characteristic makes him a riveting character and an asset of value to the kind of work he does. Besides, the outstanding performance of Hannibal Lecter, embodied by Mads Mikkelsen, steals all the attention and adds new layers to this famous antagonist.

During its heydays, the show had a loyal fanbase that still had clamors for Hannibal season 4 and even films, proving that this is one of the most popular TV shows.

The Killing (2011-2014)

Like True Detective, The Killing presents detectives with varying working habits. Nevertheless, one feature that distinguishes it from the HBO series is a female star. This character-oriented crime procedural explores the dark and depressing world of solving crimes. The first season centers on solving the murder of a local girl, which involves an elaborate political conspiracy.

The Killing, though difficult to watch at times for the seriousness and passivity of its crime series, offers a welcomed break from what came before it. Similar to True Detective, the examination of character suffering proves to be an effective catalyst that keeps audiences entertained after they delve deeper into this gloomy setting.

Top Of The Lake (2013-2017)

In Top Of The Lake, Elisabeth Moss plays Detective Robin Griffin in this creepy and tense mystery-drama. The story is about Robin, who tries to understand the strange disappearance of Tui, a pregnant twelve-year-old girl. The situation, however, evolves to be even more weird since Tui was last seen standing in the middle of a frozen lake.

The show also stars Elisabeth Moss, who dominates the performance as she explores frightening topics in her search for Tui. During her journey, she encounters a strange women’s camp and finds a drug baron, leading to traumatic memories from her past. The series, written by Academy Award-winning director Jane Campion, keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with her suspenseful and nail-biting story.

Sharp Objects (2018)

Amy Adams stars as a crime reporter in the HBO show Sharp Objects, where she unravels small-town murders and faces her ghosted past. The story is based on the book by Gillian Flynn, in which Adams plays a character who returns to her hometown, where she has been sent as part of investigations into murders involving twin girls.

Directed by Jean-Marc Vallée of the critically acclaimed TV show Big Little Lies, Sharp Objects is equal parts a small-town murder mystery with family secrets that it unravels, revealing years’ worth of trauma.

Like the storytelling in Gone Girl, this series entertains viewers with a mix of twists and delirium to climax at an ending that leaves them on edge.

The Sinner (2017-2021)

It was USA Network’s mystery series based on the book The Sinner written by Petra Hammesfahr. Season 1 tells the story of a young mother who, played by Jessica Biel, kills one man at a crowded beach. Bill Pullman portrays the detective who strives to investigate why she took those actions.

The distinctive feature of The Sinner is its orientation towards the mystery “why” rather than how. Everyone knows that Biel becomes a murderer, which causes an unusual strain of waiting to understand what made her commit such a despicable act.

To wrap up, there are engaging alternatives for fans looking to immerse themselves in the True Detective style. The world of Hannibal represents an extreme deviation from the dark world towards gritty realism, as offered by shows such as Sharp Objects and The Sinner, which give a treatise on psychological depth.

All these shows share one theme: compelling stories with captivating characters. While we wait patiently for True Detective Season 4, these shows provide the perfect dose of crime drama and suspense.