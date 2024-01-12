What is True Detective streaming on? All viewing options explored

The fourth season of True Detective is scheduled to debut on January 14, 2024. The upcoming season, titled True Detective: Night Country, will feature Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as investigators in Alaska.

The show's fourth season unveils a fresh, compelling plot that takes place in the bleak, wintry landscape of Ennis, Alaska. This season's backdrop differs from the previous ones since it is set in a warmer climate, giving the story a new perspective.

The narrative of the fourth season states that the detectives are searching for eight men who disappeared from the Tsalal Arctic Research Station. In addition, the season, which was shot in Iceland, seems to be a terrifying return to the show's well-known existential themes. The fourth season of the anthology series, set in the barren Arctic, will introduce a novel twist.

Where to stream the latest season of True Detective?

Fans have highly anticipated True Detective season four since the third season of the series starring Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff, and Scoot McNairy, which was released back in 2019.

After one whole pandemic, the fourth season of the crime-thriller series is scheduled to premiere for streaming on Max on January 14, 2024. The series will be released for streaming at the same time when it will air on TV on HBO.

The complete release schedule for the six-episode fourth season of the upcoming series on Max is:

Episode 1: Sunday, January 14, 2024

Episode 2: Sunday, January 21, 2024

Episode 3: Sunday, January 28, 2024

Episode 4: Sunday, February 4, 2024

Episode 5: Sunday, February 18, 2024

Episode 6: Sunday, February 25, 2024

Additionally, customers who subscribe to live TV streaming services like Hulu and DirecTV Stream, which offers Max with a two-month free trial, can add Max to their package for an additional $15.99 monthly on top of their base plan fees to watch True Detective. The Max channel is also available as an add-on at Amazon Prime Video.

True Detective: Night Country - Plot

The premise of this season centers on a puzzling case concerning the eight men who run the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis and their strange disappearance. These men disappear without a trace as the long winter night draws closer. Evangeline Navarro and Detective Liz Danvers are in charge of the search for the men.

The official synopsis of season 4 of the upcoming series reads:

"When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

Jodie Foster, who plays Detective Liz Danvers, and Kali Reis, who plays Detective Evangeline Navarro, are stars in leading roles this season. Joining the ensemble cast for this season are John Hawkes as Hank Prior, Christopher Eccleston as Ted Connelly, Fiona Shaw as Rose Aguineau, Finn Bennett as Peter Prior, and Anna Lambe as Kayla Malee, among others.

Stream True Detective season 4 on HBO and Max on January 14, 2024.